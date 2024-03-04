Is Joe Biden's catastrophic government spending masking a recession?

The CBO is projecting a federal deficit of $1.6 trillion for fiscal year 2024.

According to CNBC:

The U.S. national debt is rising by $1 trillion about every 100 days The debt load of the U.S. is growing at a quicker clip in recent months, increasing about $1 trillion nearly every 100 days. The nation’s debt permanently crossed over to $34 trillion on Jan. 4, after briefly crossing the mark on Dec. 29, according to data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. It reached $33 trillion on Sept. 15, 2023, and $32 trillion on June 15, 2023, hitting this accelerated pace. Before that, the $1 trillion move higher from $31 trillion took about eight months. U.S. debt, which is the amount of money the federal government borrows to cover operating expenses, now stands at nearly $34.4 billion, as of Wednesday. Bank of America investment strategist Michael Hartnett believes the 100-day pattern will remain intact with the move from $34 trillion to $35 trillion.

So how would they explain why the federal debt is growing at $1 trillion every 100 days since June of 2023? It appears that the federal debt will have gone from $32 trillion in June 2023 to at least $35 trillion by June of 2024.

So how do they explain a $3 trillion increase if the deficit is only $1.6 trillion?

Where is the money going?

How much are the illegals costing since so far during the Biden presidency? More than 7 million have crossed into the U.S. since his presidency.

Why don't we ever see budget requests for them? How much are the NGOs getting paid? Shouldn't the public have a right to see the actual cost and who is making money because of the open borders?

The illegals are overwhelming cities, hospitals, and schools. They are taking up space in a lot of hotels, schools, emergency rooms, and reducing the availability of affordable housing for veterans, the poor, and the middle class. They are clearly putting upward pressure on prices throughout the economy.

How much taxpayer money has Biden dictatorially and unconstitutionally used to pay off student loans to buy votes?

I thought the Biden administration was for transparency?

The Gross Domestic Product of the U.S economy is around $28 trillion. The media and the Biden administration is bragging about how great it is doing so why would we have to borrow $2 trillion, let alone $3 trillion, a year if the economy is doing great? Why does federal spending continue to explode?

Is the $6.5 trillion in federal spending, and two or three trillion in borrowing, masking a recession?

The European Union is sensible enough to know that high deficits and debt can destroy a country. They limit their deficit to 3% of their GDP and debt to 60% of GDP. Our deficit is somewhere between 6% and 10% it appears. We are cascading towards disaster yet any attempt to limit spending or deficits in the U.S is presented as devastating by the media and other Democrats.

According to Reuters:

On the basis of a debt sustainability analysis, the European Commission and the country concerned agree on a path for net primary expenditure for four years, to cut the debt and deficit to below the EU's limits of 3% and 60% of gross domestic product (GDP) respectively.

An individual cannot borrow its way to prosperity and neither can a city, state, or country. Democrats always claim they care about the children but they are destroying our country for future generations. Their policies lead to government dependence, as they seek to buy votes with "free" stuff, but government dependence leads to generational poverty.

