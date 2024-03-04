MUST WATCH: Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley reneges on her ‘loyalty pledge’ to support the Republican nominee

It’s almost as if the bad stereotypes women have ever been given is because of Nikki Haley, and in a less-than-two-minute clip from a recent Meet the Press segment, you can see why:

Nikki Haley admits she only signed the RNC pledge to support the eventual nominee “in order to get on that debate stage.”



She lied, as she no longer feels “bound” by that pledge and claims “she’ll make what decision I wanna make.”



She says Trump shouldn’t be president. pic.twitter.com/vyDLWSspLr — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 3, 2024

(Like we really needed any more reminders that Nookie—excuse me, I mean Nikki Haley, is a disloyal and unfaithful person.)

Women are stereotyped as being conniving schemers; Haley basically just admitted that she never had any intention of following through with the loyalty pledge, her promised word, but only signed it to get on the debate stage. In other words, “I was intentionally deceitful, but please vote for me.” Haley made a commitment because it suited her at the time, but now that it doesn’t, she’s abandoning the oath—but don’t worry, when the decisions are harder, and there’s more on the line, you can count on her to do the right thing, even it it comes against her own best interest. (LOL.)

Women are stereotyped as being irrational and crazy; Nikki Haley said that “no one wants” Joe Biden or President Trump… but this statement isn’t consistent with reality. First of all, Trump is 77, but more importantly, we Republican voters do want Trump, evidenced by his nonstop, sensational, sweeping wins. When President Trump scourges her for her “record low performance in virtually every state” he’s not being hyperbolic; Haley has done nothing but lose! Everywhere! Well, let me backup, because that was hyperbolic—Haley did just score a big win. In her first (and likely her only) victory, Haley raked in more that 90% of the primary vote… in the dank sewer of Washington D.C. (Yeah, that’s not a good thing, but that didn’t stop Nikki from boasting about it in a campaign email this morning—“out of touch” doesn’t even begin to cover this woman.)

She thinks that the “people want a new generational leader” like her, but in fact, we don’t, evidenced by the fact that we the people of America aren’t voting for her. Sure, she took the bureaucrats and elitist Democrats of D.C., but that’s not an accurate reflection of the rest of America. Meanwhile, Trump just literally scored a “100%” victory in Missouri, one of those little flyover states where the people actually live and work.

Now, honestly my ignorance could be because I couldn’t be less interested in Haley as a candidate, but does she even have a platform? Like what is she actually even saying she’s going to do? The one thing I do recall her clearly stumping on is that she wanted to strip anonymity from social media users:

Anyway, Super Tuesday is tomorrow, and I can’t wait to not vote for Nikki Haley, and do my part to help Donald J. Trump—the man pleading his life, his fortune, and his sacred honor—take every single Alabama county.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.