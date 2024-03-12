Is Joe Biden ready for a big Haitian migrant flotilla?
With the collapse of Haiti, the Biden administration has whipped out $300 million for an international aid effort, which like all the other ones, will probably go to beltway consultant contracts.
But true to form, it's doing very little about an expected migrant flotilla that is very likely to happen, even though it has authority to do so.
Witness this exchange between Rep. Matt Gaetz and three Pentagon officials associated with the region:
My transcription:
GAETZ: ...we can't really tell because the gangs are in charge, the government has been thrown out, and as a Florida man, I'm deeply concerned about this wave of people that we're about to have, that we are having, coming from Haiti, and it will accelerate. 'Cuz I've gone to Opa Locka and I've spent time with the folks that engaged in Operation Vigilant Century, and they say the number one push factor that drives these Haitians into Broward County, Palm Beach County, where they don't disperse throughout the country, they stay in southeast Florida, that that driving factor is the deterioration of conditions in Haiti. So, what are we doing to prepare for that wave and to ensure that these people are not paroled into the United States as the administration has done with people on the Southern border, but instead are repatriated back at the dock at Port-au-Prince?
ZIMMERMAN: Uh, congressman, we're doing a number of things to ensure that we're keeping track of the situation and we're prepared. At the moment, we have not yet seen large numbers, what we would characterize as a maritime mass migration. Umm, but (counterchatter) we are alert to that possibility. I think you're right that the driving conditions in Haiti could very well press more people. So, uh, we recently approved some additional assistance that we could provide to the Coast Guard, I, I, think that that has now fully been approved, we'll be providing notifications if we haven't already. Uh, uh, we'll provide shipboard assistance ...
GAETZ: Because I've talked to the Coast Guard and what they say would really support them would be more Naval vessels, would be DoD support. And because I think you correctly said there is an anticipated mass migration here, there are specific legal authorities that we can access, that I would implore you to access: Specifically, George W. Bush signed Executive Order, uh, 13276, and in that executive order, there is the ability for any president to designate an anticipated mass migration, and then get gray-hull Naval vessels into the Straits of Florida to deter that migration and then to repatriate those people before they get to Florida.
Notice how empty that room is even as a major crisis is about to hit the southeast United States with a new mass migration event. Gaetz is doing his job, but W-T-F is the rest of Congress?
Zimmerman appears to be Rebecca Zimmerman, whose Pentagon bio suggests she has her job in a temporary or provisional capacity:
Rebecca Zimmerman is Performing the Duties of the Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs. She is also the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs.