Goodbye, George, you gotta go

Stephanopoulos questioned Representative Mace and got the whole thing wrong. This is how Brian Flood explained it:

"The problem with Stephanopoulos’ question of Nancy Mace was that Stephanopoulos said 10 times, on 10 separate occasions, Donald Trump was found ‘liable for rape’ in the E. Jean Carroll case. He specifically said that the jury found Trump ‘liable for rape’ - now that's important. In fact, the jury specifically found Trump not liable for rape," York told Fox News Digital.

"Now, it did find him liable for ‘sexual abuse,’ so this is not an exoneration," York, who has written extensively about the E. Jean Carroll case, continued. "But, it's just a fact that the court asked the jury, ‘Do you think Miss Carroll proved by preponderance of the evidence that Donald Trump raped her?’ And they said, ‘No.’"

Indeed, the federal jury in New York decided that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation in 2023. Despite this, York noted that Stephanopoulos said "over and over and over again that Trump was liable for rape," which is not accurate.