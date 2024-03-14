March 14, 2024
Goodbye, George, you gotta go
Our pal George Stephanopoulos of Bimbo Eruptions fame was finally exposed on the air.
He is a Democrat partisan and Rep. Nancy Mace hammered the last nail in his political coffin.
As you may remember, George Stephanopoulos had a very bad day on his Sunday show.
Stephanopoulos questioned Representative Mace and got the whole thing wrong. This is how Brian Flood explained it:
"The problem with Stephanopoulos’ question of Nancy Mace was that Stephanopoulos said 10 times, on 10 separate occasions, Donald Trump was found ‘liable for rape’ in the E. Jean Carroll case. He specifically said that the jury found Trump ‘liable for rape’ - now that's important. In fact, the jury specifically found Trump not liable for rape," York told Fox News Digital."Now, it did find him liable for ‘sexual abuse,’ so this is not an exoneration," York, who has written extensively about the E. Jean Carroll case, continued. "But, it's just a fact that the court asked the jury, ‘Do you think Miss Carroll proved by preponderance of the evidence that Donald Trump raped her?’ And they said, ‘No.’"Indeed, the federal jury in New York decided that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation in 2023. Despite this, York noted that Stephanopoulos said "over and over and over again that Trump was liable for rape," which is not accurate.
So George has a little explaining to do if anyone at ABC cares. We do remember that the same George tried to make an issue of "birth control" at a GOP 2012 debate. So the verdict is clear and George is a Democrat operative dressed up as an ABC journalist. He is on the air to promote Democrats and the attack on Rep. Mace makes that clear.
So it's time for ABC to say "Goodbye, George, you gotta go" back to the Clinton Foundation or wherever he can get on the Clinton payroll.
