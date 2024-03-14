The Biden administration's plan to construct a floating pier in Gaza to deliver aid represents a significant logistical and humanitarian effort. Spearheaded by the U.S. military, in partnership with the private firm Fogbow, this initiative aims to deliver food equivalent to two million meals a day to Gaza.

The undertaking is complex, requiring the assembly of a large floating dock and an 1,800-foot causeway to facilitate the transfer of supplies from cargo ships to the Gazan shore. This operation, while showcasing American ingenuity and commitment to humanitarian aid, occurs in a geopolitical context where Gaza is governed by Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and many other countries. Notably, Hamas gained control of Gaza following elections in 2006, where they received a significant portion of the vote, highlighting complex political dynamics in the region.

In contrast, the Biden administration's approach to domestic border security, particularly the completion of a border wall, has been markedly different. The wall, intended to enhance national security and manage illegal immigration, has seen delays and reduced prioritization under the current administration. Critics from conservative and pro-Israel viewpoints argue that this reveals a discrepancy in policy prioritization, where significant resources and military expertise are deployed internationally for a humanitarian mission in an area controlled by a group with a history of conflict with Israel, while domestic security measures like the border wall face stagnation.

From this perspective, the contrast is not merely about infrastructure projects but reflects broader concerns about national security, the allocation of resources, and the consistency of policy application. Proponents of this view might argue that the same urgency and resourcefulness applied to constructing the pier in Gaza could be directed towards enhancing U.S. border security. They may contend that protecting national borders is as crucial as international humanitarian efforts, especially when considering the security implications of unregulated borders.

Moreover, the choice to engage in a large-scale humanitarian project in Gaza, despite the governing authority's designation as a terrorist organization, raises questions about the administration's approach to terrorism and regional stability. Supporters of a strong Israel-U.S. relationship might express concerns about the implications of such aid efforts on the balance of power in the region, suggesting that aid must be carefully managed to ensure it does not bolster Hamas's capabilities or legitimacy.

In conclusion, while the humanitarian crisis in Gaza undoubtedly requires attention and aid, the juxtaposition of the Biden administration's efforts in Gaza with its approach to domestic border security illuminates a contentious debate over policy priorities, on that any objective observer would conclude: that Biden loses.

Jerry McGlothlin serves as the CEO of Special Guests, a publicity agency known for representing guests who are dedicated to helping preserve and advance our Constitutional Republic and maintaining a Judeo-Christian ethic.

