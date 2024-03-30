‘Good’ Catholic Biden declares open war on Easter and the Bible

Tomorrow is Christianity’s holiest day, for it commemorates Jesus’s resurrection three days after he was taken off the cross. A man like Joe Biden, whom we’ve been assured is the most Catholic of all Catholics, should surely be honoring this day with reverence. Well, he’s not. He’s issued a proclamation celebrating 2024’s “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which, not coincidentally, falls on Easter, while his White House has warned families participating in the White House Easter Egg art contest to keep all religious symbolism off White House grounds.

The proclamation about Transgender Day went out yesterday. It spends paragraphs celebrating the wonder and courage of mentally ill and/or brainwashed people who deny reality. It wraps up by stating,

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.

It’s not a coincidence that 2024’s Transgender Day of Visibility falls on Easter. As Logan Lancing and James Lindsay explain in their must-read The Queering of the American Child: How a New School Religious Cult Poisons the Minds and Bodies of Normal Kids, Marxism is not an economic theory; it’s a religious cult, and Christianity is one of the things that stands in its way.

At its most simple level, Marx’s theory posits that people’s inner divinity lies in their inherent creativity. There is no God; we’re all gods. However, everything in Western society—its history, institutions, and norms—operates to quash that divinity.

Originally, Marx simply attacked capitalism, believing that the ownership class, by forcing people to work for it, sucked out the worker’s creativity, destroying their divinity. He reasoned that, if people no longer worked for each other but with each other, they’d be able to ascend to their true god-like status. (Yes, the theory is that stupid and, when it comes to human nature, naïve.)

When the affluent West rejected this cultic economic gobbledygook, Marx’s ideological heirs devised a new theory: The answer to releasing inner divinity wasn’t getting rid of capitalism (although they’d like to) but getting rid of norms. And the normiest norms in the West are reality and Christianity. If you can undermine both, they say, people will be liberated.

That’s at a societal level. At the individual level, our body is the ultimate norm. It is the one thing we know with certainty. This knowledge continues when it comes to whether we’re of the sex that plants the seed or grows the baby. That’s the ultimate male-female binary. It’s both a biological norm and, thanks to Genesis, it’s the Judeo-Christian norm of the West. God didn’t create Adam, Eve, and It. Just Adam and Eve, “male and female, He created them.”

So, what better thing to do to smash the gender binary than to take the holiest day on the Christian calendar and turn it into the complete denial of the foundations of the Bible itself?

But Biden isn’t content with mere symbolism. When it comes to Easter, this central Christian holiday, Biden wants to make sure that the White House celebration is unsullied by…Christianity. Thus, in the White House announcement for the art contest, the instructions are clear. No actual Easter iconography is allowed (emphasis added):

Restrictions: The Submission must not contain material that violates or infringes any rights of any other party, including but not limited to copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity or any other intellectual property rights; The Submission must not in any way disparage Sponsor or any other person or party;

The Submission must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, obscene hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous;

The Submission must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age;

The Submission must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to the laws or regulations of the United States or of any jurisdiction where Submission is created.

The Submission must not promote illegal drugs or firearms (or the use of any of the foregoing), or any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous;

The Submission must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes , or partisan political statements; and

, or partisan political statements; and The Submission must be consistent with the image and values of Sponsor and be consistent with and satisfy the purpose of the submission.

Do you know what Easter is without Christian iconography? It’s not Easter. I mean, as someone Jewish, I love that America has created a non-religious gloss on Christmas and Easter. Christmas lights and music, the abundance of delicate spring colors on Easter décor, along with the pretty chicks and bunnies, and, for both holidays, all the chocolate…what’s not to love?

But I never lose track of the fact that these sanitized, ecumenical holidays exist above a religious foundation. Apparently, though, that most Catholic of Catholic American presidents has forgotten that…or Biden agrees with Marx that the pathway to a utopia filled with human divinities is paved with the abandoned norms of the most prosperous, stable, accomplished culture in human history.

(Now let’s see which norms he smashes for Ramadan…)