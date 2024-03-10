El Salvador's Bukele offers to clean up Haiti

It hasn't attracted much press attention, but Haiti is falling apart:

Haiti is in free fall



5000 prisoners broke out of the largest prison on the island nearly 2 weeks ago, many of them gang members



Police stations near Haiti’s National Palace were attacked by armed gangs last night & they now control most of the capital city



A coup is coming https://t.co/LFCOHODKcJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 10, 2024

There might have been a coup, or there wasn't a coup, or no one realy knows for sure. The leader of the country is missing, reports say he's in some other country now. Gangs have taken over, gunshots ring out and bodies are in the streets.

According to the Washington Post:

The streets of Port-au-Prince reek with the stench of the dead. It’s a grisly new marker of the violence and dysfunction in this beleaguered Caribbean nation of 11 million people. In the absence of a functioning state, violent armed gangs have taken control of more than 80 percent of the capital, the United Nations estimates. Gunfire crackles at all hours. Residents who dare leave their homes stumble across bodies that have been left where they fell.

It's bad and it's been bad for more than a week now. Most of Latin America's states are ignoring the problem, as is the U.S.

No one wants to get involved in the thankless, costly, zero-results task, because how many times have the United Nations, the U.S., and other global bodies come to this country's aid?

The shambles is as much the result of this continuous aid-building and corrupt NGO empires that come of such activity. All they do is make is worse,

Which is why this offer from El Salvador looks so intriguing:

We can fix it.



But we’ll need a UNSC resolution, the consent of the host country, and all the mission expenses to be covered. https://t.co/GPqMVo7MTN — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 10, 2024

The president of El Salvador, who has cut his country's notorious murder rate by 92%, completely disempowered the country's gangs, and sports an 80%-plus public approval rating, is offering to fix this situation nobody else has any idea how to fix.

It's so attractive an offer that in a perfect world, the United Nations and United States would take them up on it immediately.

But of course, they're part of the problem, Handing Haiti over to El Salvador to fix would probably mean dismantling a lot of snoots in the trough of international aid.

Joe Biden of course, likes this kind of chaos in Haiti because it brings migrants into the U.S.

The biggest problem is that El Salvador's solution isn't particularly pretty or perfect on the human rights front, throwing every miscreant in jail in conditions so miserable it can't help but force thugs to reconsider thugcraft.

It does work, however. And for Haiti, it's gotten to the point where results matter. El Salvador, which was once a gang hellhole, is now a garden spot with happy people and its migrants returning home.

If Bukele says he can fix this disastrous situation, which creates a whole host of spinoff problems from migrants to international financial crime, it would be more than a little interesting to see what his plan is.

Because odds are, if he could fix the intractible problems of El Salvador, and now has nations like Ecuador and Argentina banging on their door for advice on how to duplicate these nightmares, he probably could clean up Haiti, particularly with a free hand to do so.

He ought to be supported in this, and not just in his three demands, but with a internationally payable performance bonus (in the billions of course) for on-time delivery of gang eradication and peace in the streets of Haiti. Given the problems he could solve for the U.S., it would be money well spent if the U.S. paid it.

He ought to get what he asks for, and more, to solve a problem of this magnitude. We have a disaster at our doorstep and someone with a proven track record who has said he's willing to solve it. In a sane world, the U.S. would take him up on it because it's likely to work.

Image: Twiter screen shot