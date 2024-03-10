Can Trump protect his Achilles heel?

Donald J. Trump has a potential Achilles heel: Operation Warp Speed, appropriately named after an impossible fantasy TV show event that defies modern science.

Whatever your opinion of Trump, the American people have clearly rejected taking mRNA gene therapy boosters. “Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans’ views of the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines. For this analysis, we surveyed 10,133 U.S. adults from Feb. 7 to 11, 2024. ... Just 28% of U.S. adults say they have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine.” When you add in children, the percent of population getting vaccinated is even less.

Well, Trump stated his position on Warp Speed — and shot himself in his own Achilles heel. Joe Biden said, “The Pandemic no longer controls our lives. The Vaccines that saved us from Covid are now being used to help beat Cancer - Turning setback into comeback!” And Trump responded, “YOU’RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU.”

In analyzing Trump’s statement, let’s remember some key facts about COVID and viruses in general. All pandemics end or become endemic. The COVID pandemic didn’t end with the shots, because the shots didn’t stop you from getting COVID or transmitting COVID. The spike protein from COVID shots is not being used to “help beat cancer.” Other mRNA technologies are being looked at for fighting cancer genes. The COVID shots produce spike proteins. “But researchers began exploring how to use mRNA vaccines as a new way to treat cancer long before this technology was used against the coronavirus. ‘We've known about this technology for a long time, well before COVID-19,’ says Van Morris, M.D.”

There is a fierce scientific debate as to whether COVID vaccines are adding to the rise of particularly aggressive cancers (referred to as turbo-cancers). I say follow the money. “Alberta Bourla is Chairman and Chief Exec of Pfizer, was asked why Pfizer had paid a staggering $43 billion to buy a much smaller company called Seagen which hardly breaks $2 billion. His answer was clear: this acquisition takes Pfizer firmly into oncology where they ‘want to be number 1.’ He said that Seagen are experts in Turbo Cancer drugs.”

Moderna also sees a bright future for cancer therapies. “Sep 11, 2023: Moderna Inc. agreed to pay German biotechnology company Immatics NV as much as $1.8 billion in a broad-ranging, multiyear collaboration on developing cancer therapies using messenger RNA.”

Is this definitive proof that the COVID shots causes turbo-cancers? Absolutely not. Are cancer results being hidden? Who knows? But if you are relying on people who wanted to keep the COVID test results hidden for 75 years to tell you the truth, I would say it’s better to go with “follow the money.”

When Trump says he accomplished in nine months what would have taken Joe Biden twelve years, there is absolutely no proof of that. It is important to note that even drugs or therapies that take years of testing periods still can be dangerous. Think Thalidomide. No one has any idea what the long-term effects of the COVID shots, which were tested for months, will have.

In summary, Trump has made his statement: Operation Warp Speed (I call it Operation Warped Science) is his great accomplishment. Now he can live with it.

It didn’t work out so well for Achilles.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.