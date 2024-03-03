Democrats redefining words, reality

“How strangely will the tools of a tyrant pervert the plain meaning of words.”—Samuel Adams

How spot on was Sammy with that statement?!

In later years, George Orwell brilliantly illustrated this truism via books such as “Animal Farm” and “1984.”

And today, the left, whether it be in academia, media, or politics — but I repeat myself — ceaselessly attempts to transform those iconic books from “fiction” to non-fiction.

The tyrants comprising the Biden administration, for example, tell us that abortion is actually “women’s health care,” concerned parents are “domestic terrorists,” weather is “climate change,” and men in drag are “trans women.” Etc., etc., ad nauseum.

Today’s so-called “liberals” and “progressives,” two other terms whose plain meaning has been perverted, also endlessly inform us that unborn babies are somehow only “non-viable tissue masses,” and that silencing and/or jailing their political opponents is actually an attempt to “save democracy.” What’s more, they aver, any and all opinion, information, data, or facts that don’t support their narrative are “misinformation” or “disinformation.” Similarly, they claim that everyone that disagrees with them on any issue is an “extremist,” “fascist,” or member of some other super-scary “far-right” group. Many also refer to moms and dads as “birthing parents” and eschew the use of the words male and female. These same non-viable-brain possessors may even refer to God as “sky daddy.”

And just when one might think they can’t possibly outdo themselves, the Biden administration may soon start calling illegal aliens undocumented migrants “newcomers.”

If Americans are to ever reclaim their freedoms and get the perverted tyrants out of the White House, they will need to see to it that newcomers are ushered in on November 5.

