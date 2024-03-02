Biden administration has new term for illegal aliens

The Biden administration, always on the lookout for a new euphemism to make its policies and opinions seem less repugnant, has come up with a new one for those streaming across our southern border illegally.

The politically correct term appeared on an obscure “fact sheet” on the White House website prior to President Biden's long-overdue run, or rather, saunter, to the border.

The term, you ask? “Newcomers.” Scout’s honor: “Newcomers.”

To recap, we’ve gone from the factually correct “illegal aliens” to “undocumented immigrants” to

"migrants" to “newcomers” in a few short years.

Stupefying. What will they be in another couple of years?

“Trailblazers?” “Trusted travelers?” Perhaps even “beloved saviors?”

If gaslighting was an Olympic sport, the Biden administration would win the gold every time. And the silver and bronze, as well.

What a bunch of bullsh*t. And that’s not a euphemism.