Swing state poll purports to find voters think Biden too old, Trump too 'dangerous'

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of more than 1,000 swing state voters found that a large proportion of them believe President Biden is too old to run for re-election, significantly more than say the same about Donald Trump.

Some 44% of the more than 1,000 respondents said Biden was too old, compared to only 34% who said Trump was.

On the other hand, fully 45% of those surveyed said Trump was “dangerous,” while only 38% said the same of Biden.

Trump more “dangerous” than Biden?

Insanity.

There is far more crime today than when Trump was in office. More gang-related flash-grabs, more carjackings, more retail theft, etc. There are 100,000 fentanyl deaths a year in America. And much of this is due to our wide-open Southern border and Biden’s steadfast refusal to do anything to secure it.

As with everything else, the day Biden took office he was determined to roll back, repeal, or otherwise eviscerate Trump’s successful border policies and cease construction on a border wall. Hello, human/child/sex trafficking.

And let’s not forget about the two wars that are raging now that did not exist when Trump was president. Many believe there may well be more to come.

And Trump is dangerous?! More dangerous than Biden? WTH?! What sentient being could think that?

Even Biden’s dog, Commander, was dangerous. In fact, he bit multiple Secret Service agents before Biden reluctantly shipped him out of Washington.

We had much safer streets and cities here at home…and a much safer, calmer planet when Trump was Commander-in-Chief. Hell, Biden, in addition to being dangerous to everyone else, is a danger to himself! His every attempt to climb stairs, ride a bike, or get off a stage is fraught with grave peril.

The poll respondents should have acknowledged that Biden is too old and dangerous.

If you don’t believe me, just ask a crime victim. Or one of his Secret Service agents.

