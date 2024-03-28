Democrats and their psychological complexes make for terrible policy

Democrats love to micromanage everything and to take away freedom of choice.

The Biden administration seems to love Iran as it protects Hamas and lectures Israel on its ongoing military response, calling on the nation to limit its attacks against the terrorists who want to wipe its people out. Biden supported Schumer as the latter sought to interfere in Israel’s election, urging the replacement of Benjamin Netanyahu. Democrats are clearly more afraid of losing leftist votes in the U.S. than Israel surviving.

Democrats seek to destroy the oil industry in the United States, which pushes up the prices of everything. They don’t care how many jobs they destroy that are related to oil as they push their radical agenda. Their war on oil has helped push up prices, which helps Iran and Russia finance terrorism and their wars. The high prices destroy the purchasing power of the people about whom they pretend to care, but the rich do just fine. They claim that oil destroys the planet and leads to an existential threat without showing any scientific data that their theory is true.

They claim they support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, but then they lecture Ukraine to stop attacking the Russian oil facilities that allow Putin to finance the war. From The Hill yesterday:

Biden inexplicably urges Ukraine not to be so effective fighting against Russia According to the Financial Times, the Biden administration, in response to Ukrainian drone attacks on 12 oil refineries in Russia, ‘urged Ukraine to halt attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, warning that the drone strikes risk driving up global oil prices and provoking retaliation.’

Biden is clearly more worried about high oil prices (since he’s attacked domestic production) and, therefore, losing votes and power than he is about “democracy” and national sovereignty. But the media tells voters that Biden is tough on Russia and that Trump, who kept prices low and Russia in check, loves Putin.

Biden’s EPA issues rules on gas mileage, which are not based on science, to intentionally take away Americans’ choice to buy reasonably priced and reliable gas-powered cars. Democrats clearly don’t care how much damage they do to the poor and middle classes or farmers as they build up slush funds for radical leftists and political friends.

Democrats lied to get Obamacare passed. They continually lie that Obamacare makes health care more affordable — but prices have skyrocketed ever since the ACA was passed. Now, Biden is again taking away freedom of choice; healthy and middle-class people who want to buy more affordable health insurance plans that fit their needs, according to them, will not be able to do so. From AP, via Yahoo News:

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new steps to protect consumers who buy short-term health insurance plans that critics say amount to junk. A new rule finalized by the Democratic president’s administration will limit these plans to just three months. And the plans can only be renewed for a maximum of four months, instead of up to the three years that were allowed under Biden's predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.

The big insurance companies love Democrats because these politicians give these big corporations a captive audience to sell high-priced policies.

Democrats, including the puppets in the media, falsely claim that Trump is the authoritarian, the fascist, but it is Biden and the Democrats who support burdensome big government and meddling control in basically every aspect of our lives.

