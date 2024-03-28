Leftist Washington state senator abuses ethnic minority landlord in distress over squatters on his property

They hate us. They really hate us.

This is the response a leftist Democrat state senator named Patty Kuderer gave to a distressed Indian-American landlord who was beset by squatters under her squatter's rights law, S.B. 5160, leaving him powerless to stop the squatters from occupying and locking him out of his own property:

EXCLUSIVE: Instead of helping Bellevue landlord Jaskaran Singh with his serial squatter situation, Senator Patty Kuderer sent him an email data dump Wednesday afternoon and scolded him for sharing his frustrations.

The Democrat writes: "That said, you should know berating staff… pic.twitter.com/glFWNfYtuS — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 27, 2024

What kind of a disgusting response is that?

The man was clearly in distress from being locked out of his own property by people who didn't belong there. Instead of slathing phony sympathy on him in that 'yes,' but' way of many Democrats in the past, Kuderer went offensive, accusing the aggrieved constituent of berating her staff simply by petitioning for help.

There was no berating whatsoever. He wrote (spelling, grammatical errors left in):

Hi, All, Do we have any common sense left? I have been threatened by this conman. He is taking pictures of my residence when I am at work. He is still applying for protection orders. I have no option left to go public. Route I didn't choice. You pushed me into. Which direction are we going to go? This is getting worst then third world countries. I support good goverance, Good Police, and good legal system. Jaskaran Singh

In response, the Democrat who authored the law send a five-page email of bibble babble about why she sponsored the detestable law and never paid the slightest attention to the landlord's situation, which was brought about by her law:

KUDERER EMAIL PAGE 1 pic.twitter.com/S4jEUU1MhP — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 27, 2024

It went on for five dreary pages, which can be read here, culminating with her insult directed at her constituent for complaining:

KUDERER EMAIL PAGE 5 pic.twitter.com/PpW9Jh4Fal — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 27, 2024

Unfounded accusations? The man described what lefties otherwise like to call 'lived experience.' What she was doing was calling him a liar.

Work with legal counsel? Why should this guy have to go through and pay for litigation when the root of the problem is an outrageously bad law that she wrote?

Berating staff? Where is the berating? She seems to have taken this criticism personally and fobbed it off onto her staff.

In short, she hates this constituent who is giving her valid feedback on her flawed and unfair law, and instead of finding a way to work with the man to make things better, she's going aggressive and accusatory.

It's an ugly picture given that she's a white Democrat with a 'Karen' complex attacking and insulting an ethnic minority immigrant for not liking the violation of his Constitutional right to his own property.

Not surprisingly, the Sikh community is roused and beginning to conduct public protests in his defense, something she thoroughly deserves given her snooty, superior, long-winded and entitled failure to listen.

Singh says these images were created by supporters. Expect these to be on signs moving forward. pic.twitter.com/m0a8z1wTeR — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 27, 2024

Not just her, but this leftist coward who represents the actual district, too:

HAPPENING NOW: Political pressure is mounting. King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci avoided all my questions Tuesday afternoon. I simply asked why she isn't responding to Bellevue landlord Jaskaran Singh's pleas for help even though she's Singh's District 6 CM.

If you… pic.twitter.com/zWwE213kAw — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 27, 2024

They both need to be thrown out of office, pronto. Anyone who hates her constituents that much has got to go.

Kuderer in particular ought to be a case study in political science and public relations classes of What Not To Do.

Election time will tell, but there are some who think there may be changes in that sorry blue state come November.

