Debunking the latest hoax by the Democrat-Media complex against President Trump

The day before yesterday, at an Ohio campaign rally, President Trump predicted a financial “bloodbath” facing the U.S. automobile industry if he is not elected.



"If you're listening President Xi and you and I are friends but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you're building in Mexico right now and you think you're going to get that and not hire Americans and you're going to sell the cars to us.

"We’re going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected. "Now if I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s going to be the least of it, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars."

The blood bath hoax is just another example of the left taking something out of context to try to make President Trump look bad. This time Trump was talking about China building automobile manufacturing facilities in Mexico. And how it will be a blood bath because he will have… pic.twitter.com/CWMpZbHpq8 — Conservative News Feed (@C_N_F__on__X) March 17, 2024

How did the media react?



Predictably they picked the word 'bloodbath', and eliminated the context to give the impression that Trump was predicting or even inviting violence from his supporters if he loses the election.

Fake News is the Enemy of the People pic.twitter.com/1uaQW2J8d0 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024

The media is lying about Donald Trump with this narrative about a “bloodbath” if he loses the election. He was very clearly talking about the car manufacturing industry—before and after he used the word.



You have to be extremely disingenuous to take what he’s saying out of… pic.twitter.com/qhctYGpi7K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2024

We are witnessing the invention of the "bloodbath" hoax in real-time



Unfortunately for them, we have 𝕏



Media narrative: Full context: pic.twitter.com/jaYDvtGomn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

Biden Communications Director Michael Tyler goes on the show of (former) Biden Press Sec Psaki to spew disinformation:



Tyler says Trump's bloodbath remark was an "endorsement of political violence"



(He was talking about the auto industry)



Tyler backs up this hoax with the… pic.twitter.com/5PCSmTEoFs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

Democrat mouthpiece the New York Times engaged in a total fabrication



Some of the posts on X were community-noted for being misleading.

Former President Donald Trump vowed at a rally that there would be a “bloodbath” if he’s not re-elected in November. https://t.co/z3M57b6Hg5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 17, 2024

None of this would have happened without Elon Musk at the helm.



Speaking of Musk, 'conservative' talking head Joe Scarborough attempted to link the “bloodbath” comment to the January 6 protests with the words “Donald Trump’s America. And he’s proud of it,”

Morning Joe deleted his post after being humiliated by Elon 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O1t5xP5wnv — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024

Musk challenged Scarborough's claim. He rightly stated that “Jan 6 was not a ‘bloodbath’ by any definition and reminded Scarborough that Trump was referring to job losses in the auto industry.



Scarborough deleted his Tweet but there was no apology or retraction.



The Harris-Biden campaign released a statement, as expected Trump was branded as a racist and a dictator.

Biden-Harris campaign statement on Trump tonight promising a “bloodbath” if he loses pic.twitter.com/8mBYh4QKnf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 17, 2024

The spokesman for the campaign repeated two previous hoaxes while touting the current hoax, loaded with fake outrage.

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler embarrasses himself as he goes for the trifecta of debunked, made-up hoaxes against President Trump:



— "Bloodbath" hoax (fake)

— "Very fine people" hoax (fake)

— "Stand back and stand by" hoax (fake) pic.twitter.com/EhfbeMJLwO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2024

Nancy Pelosi added more fat to the fire as she blatantly fabricated that Trump praised Hitler:

JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi races to CNN to lie about Donald Trump and promote the “bloodbath” hoax.



The face of evil.



“He’s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He's going to exact a bloodbath. There's something wrong here.”



“How respectful I am of the American people… pic.twitter.com/520e76K2lS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 17, 2024

The fabrications were blatant and relentless. The international media picked up the fabrications as well.



The lie traveled around the whole world while facts barely got their boots on.



Most Trump supporters will be infuriated by these vicious lies.



Now there must be some Trump supporters who worry about not being able to defend Trump among their liberal friends.

Upon reading this this 'bloodbath' headline they usually cringe and hang their heads in shame.

They wonder if Trump could have used a different word, that probably wasn't as graphic as 'bloodbath.' They wonder why Trump would talk like that when he knows the media is out to get him.

Well, for these 'concerned' Trump supporters ...



Here's a look at the very media pundits who are pretending to be outraged today, using the very word describing various occurrences not related to a mass human massacre.

SUPERCUT!



Trump critics would never use a term like “bloodbath” pic.twitter.com/6dSTMwsfJa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2024

BREAKING: Newly unearthed post from @politico shows they encouraged Democrats to enact a “BLOODBATH” in the Capitol after losing elections.



Pretty sure this means they have to be shut down for our Democracy or something. https://t.co/Kxs0XOW076 pic.twitter.com/f2Xr4tzVzv — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024

The Trump supporters who worry about his rhetoric need to understand that the media is the PR wing of Trump's political opponents. They will always engage in fabrications no matter what Trump says. Even if he remains silent they will invoke old hoaxes.

August 15, 2017: Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people after Charlottesville.



Right? Wrong.



The media deceptively cut the context of his remarks where specifically said he was NOT referring to neo-Nazis.



Instead, he was referring to the people who oppose tearing down… pic.twitter.com/83PVDdTBWd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024



The good news is that trust in media has plummeted to a historic low based on a survey late last year. The bad news is that 32% of Americans still have "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of confidence that the media reports the news in a full, fair, and accurate way. These are most likely to be committed Democrat voters who will vote for a potted plant as long as it has the letter 'D' before it. It is this group that is responsible for the likes of AOC getting voted.

So what do we make of this?



We know that mainstream media serves as the PR wing of the Democrats. There is usually no difference between the utterances of the media 'pundits' and the Democrats. The synchronicity is often perfect.

On several occasions 'commentators across media organizations use identical terms to describe any given event. Words such as 'collusion' and 'insurrection' were used by everyone such that they became the defacto nomenclature.

It reaches a point where the targets of the hoax are tricked into using the same words i.e. they accept the premise of the hoax and struggle to get out of the maze of lies.



This isn't a coincidence, but an organized operation. An adept wordsmith and strategist supply the media with terms to use and propaganda to push and the media obeys like subservient stenographers.



Do not expect any course correction from these people for the reason that they do not see any folly in their actions. They do not see their job to cover facts but instead to push a cause.



These are PR agents and activists who will use any means possible as long as it supports their side. These are proud propagandists. They probably brag among their colleagues and friends about how they push falsehoods every day and the damage it causes.



Sadly, when deviant behavior becomes repetitive it is accepted as a norm after a period of it. It ceases to cause shock, anger, or outrage. Over the years people expect the media to lie and just take it in their strides. President Trump has been the target of so many hoaxes that he probably has no option but to ignore. But we must never forget that human beings are affected by these lies. These hoaxes are actions of extreme brutality by media barbarians. We often fail to comprehend this because the damage has no physical ramifications.

When matters devolve to this level, it makes sense to revisit the fundamentals. The media is the fourth pillar of democracy. The media is expected to report what happens factually and as objectively as possible. The media by its very definition is supposed to be the carrier of new. They are supposed to comfort the powerless and make the powerful feel uncomfortable. Alas, they are doing the opposite. They are lapdogs of the powerful who crawl when asked to bend and prostrate when asked to crawl.



Democracy in the U.S. is in a grave crisis.



A citizen looking for facts has no choice but to presume falsehoods until the truth for any claims made in the media. Perhaps abstaining from the media makes sense too, because it is better to be uninformed than misinformed.



The only reason for Trump supporters to consume the media is that they can debunk the lies and hoaxes. The MAGA movement is a grassroots movement and the people have an important part to play.

