Debunking the latest hoax by the Democrat-Media complex against President Trump
The day before yesterday, at an Ohio campaign rally, President Trump predicted a financial “bloodbath” facing the U.S. automobile industry if he is not elected.
"If you're listening President Xi and you and I are friends but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you're building in Mexico right now and you think you're going to get that and not hire Americans and you're going to sell the cars to us.
"We’re going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected."Now if I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s going to be the least of it, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars."
The blood bath hoax is just another example of the left taking something out of context to try to make President Trump look bad. This time Trump was talking about China building automobile manufacturing facilities in Mexico. And how it will be a blood bath because he will have… pic.twitter.com/CWMpZbHpq8— Conservative News Feed (@C_N_F__on__X) March 17, 2024
Fake News is the Enemy of the People pic.twitter.com/1uaQW2J8d0— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024
The media is lying about Donald Trump with this narrative about a “bloodbath” if he loses the election. He was very clearly talking about the car manufacturing industry—before and after he used the word.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2024
We are witnessing the invention of the "bloodbath" hoax in real-time— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024
Biden Communications Director Michael Tyler goes on the show of (former) Biden Press Sec Psaki to spew disinformation:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024
Tyler says Trump's bloodbath remark was an "endorsement of political violence"
(He was talking about the auto industry)
wake up, folks pic.twitter.com/aqwfkvm7G3— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2024
Former President Donald Trump vowed at a rally that there would be a “bloodbath” if he’s not re-elected in November. https://t.co/z3M57b6Hg5— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 17, 2024
Morning Joe deleted his post after being humiliated by Elon 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O1t5xP5wnv— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024
Scarborough deleted his Tweet but there was no apology or retraction.
Biden-Harris campaign statement on Trump tonight promising a “bloodbath” if he loses pic.twitter.com/8mBYh4QKnf— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 17, 2024
Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler embarrasses himself as he goes for the trifecta of debunked, made-up hoaxes against President Trump:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2024
— "Bloodbath" hoax (fake)
— "Very fine people" hoax (fake)
— "Stand back and stand by" hoax (fake) pic.twitter.com/EhfbeMJLwO
JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi races to CNN to lie about Donald Trump and promote the “bloodbath” hoax.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 17, 2024
The face of evil.
“He’s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He's going to exact a bloodbath. There's something wrong here.”
“How respectful I am of the American people… pic.twitter.com/520e76K2lS
The lie traveled around the whole world while facts barely got their boots on.
Most Trump supporters will be infuriated by these vicious lies.
Now there must be some Trump supporters who worry about not being able to defend Trump among their liberal friends.
SUPERCUT!— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2024
Trump critics would never use a term like “bloodbath” pic.twitter.com/6dSTMwsfJa
Describe NBC News in two word or less: pic.twitter.com/LBAbDfL9NL— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 18, 2024
Does anyone want to tell him? pic.twitter.com/RSMRucxYvA— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 17, 2024
Dangerous to our democracy.— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024
BREAKING: Newly unearthed post from @politico shows they encouraged Democrats to enact a “BLOODBATH” in the Capitol after losing elections.— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024
Pretty sure this means they have to be shut down for our Democracy or something. https://t.co/Kxs0XOW076 pic.twitter.com/f2Xr4tzVzv
August 15, 2017: Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people after Charlottesville.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024
Right? Wrong.
The media deceptively cut the context of his remarks where specifically said he was NOT referring to neo-Nazis.
Instead, he was referring to the people who oppose tearing down… pic.twitter.com/83PVDdTBWd
We know that mainstream media serves as the PR wing of the Democrats. There is usually no difference between the utterances of the media 'pundits' and the Democrats. The synchronicity is often perfect.
On several occasions 'commentators across media organizations use identical terms to describe any given event. Words such as 'collusion' and 'insurrection' were used by everyone such that they became the defacto nomenclature.
It reaches a point where the targets of the hoax are tricked into using the same words i.e. they accept the premise of the hoax and struggle to get out of the maze of lies.
Democracy in the U.S. is in a grave crisis.
The only reason for Trump supporters to consume the media is that they can debunk the lies and hoaxes. The MAGA movement is a grassroots movement and the people have an important part to play.