« The public humiliation of Joe Biden | Damned lies and statistics »
March 18, 2024

Debunking the latest hoax by the Democrat-Media complex against President Trump

By Rajan Laad

The day before yesterday, at an Ohio campaign rally, President Trump predicted a financial “bloodbath” facing the U.S. automobile industry if he is not elected.

His exact words were as follows:

"If you're listening President Xi and you and I are friends but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you're building in Mexico right now and you think you're going to get that and not hire Americans and you're going to sell the cars to us.

"We’re going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.
 
"Now if I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s going to be the least of it, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars."
 
How did the media react?
 
Predictably they picked the word 'bloodbath', and eliminated the context to give the impression that Trump was predicting or even inviting violence from his supporters if he loses the election.
 
 
 
 
 
Democrat mouthpiece the New York Times engaged in a total fabrication
 
 
Some of the posts on X were community-noted for being misleading.
 
 
None of this would have happened without Elon Musk at the helm.
 
Speaking of Musk, 'conservative' talking head Joe Scarborough attempted to link the “bloodbath” comment to the January 6 protests with the words “Donald Trump’s America. And he’s proud of it,”
 
 
Musk challenged Scarborough's claim. He rightly stated that “Jan 6 was not a ‘bloodbath’ by any definition and reminded Scarborough that Trump was referring to job losses in the auto industry.

Scarborough deleted his Tweet but there was no apology or retraction.
 
The Harris-Biden campaign released a statement, as expected Trump was branded as a racist and a dictator.
 
 
The spokesman for the campaign repeated two previous hoaxes while touting the current hoax, loaded with fake outrage.

 

 

Nancy Pelosi added more fat to the fire as she blatantly fabricated that Trump praised Hitler:

 

 

The fabrications were blatant and relentless. The international media picked up the fabrications as well.

The lie traveled around the whole world while facts barely got their boots on.

Most Trump supporters will be infuriated by these vicious lies.

Now there must be some Trump supporters who worry about not being able to defend Trump among their liberal friends.
 
Upon reading this this 'bloodbath' headline they usually cringe and hang their heads in shame.
 
They wonder if Trump could have used a different word, that probably wasn't as graphic as 'bloodbath.' They wonder why Trump would talk like that when he knows the media is out to get him.
 
Well, for these 'concerned' Trump supporters ...
 
Here's a look at the very media pundits who are pretending to be outraged today, using the very word describing various occurrences not related to a mass human massacre.
 
 

 
 
 
 
The Trump supporters who worry about his rhetoric need to understand that the media is the PR wing of Trump's political opponents. They will always engage in fabrications no matter what Trump says. Even if he remains silent they will invoke old hoaxes.
 
The good news is that trust in media has plummeted to a historic low based on a survey late last year. The bad news is that 32% of Americans still have "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of confidence that the media reports the news in a full, fair, and accurate way. These are most likely to be committed Democrat voters who will vote for a potted plant as long as it has the letter 'D' before it. It is this group that is responsible for the likes of AOC getting voted.
 
So what do we make of this?

We know that mainstream media serves as the PR wing of the Democrats. There is usually no difference between the utterances of the media 'pundits' and the Democrats. The synchronicity is often perfect.
On several occasions 'commentators across media organizations use identical terms to describe any given event. Words such as 'collusion' and 'insurrection' were used by everyone such that they became the defacto nomenclature.
It reaches a point where the targets of the hoax are tricked into using the same words i.e. they accept the premise of the hoax and struggle to get out of the maze of lies.
 
This isn't a coincidence, but an organized operation. An adept wordsmith and strategist supply the media with terms to use and propaganda to push and the media obeys like subservient stenographers.
 
Do not expect any course correction from these people for the reason that they do not see any folly in their actions. They do not see their job to cover facts but instead to push a cause.
 
These are PR agents and activists who will use any means possible as long as it supports their side. These are proud propagandists. They probably brag among their colleagues and friends about how they push falsehoods every day and the damage it causes.
 
Sadly, when deviant behavior becomes repetitive it is accepted as a norm after a period of it. It ceases to cause shock, anger, or outrage. Over the years people expect the media to lie and just take it in their strides. President Trump has been the target of so many hoaxes that he probably has no option but to ignore. But we must never forget that human beings are affected by these lies. These hoaxes are actions of extreme brutality by media barbarians. We often fail to comprehend this because the damage has no physical ramifications.
 
When matters devolve to this level, it makes sense to revisit the fundamentals. The media is the fourth pillar of democracy. The media is expected to report what happens factually and as objectively as possible. The media by its very definition is supposed to be the carrier of new. They are supposed to comfort the powerless and make the powerful feel uncomfortable. Alas, they are doing the opposite. They are lapdogs of the powerful who crawl when asked to bend and prostrate when asked to crawl.

Democracy in the U.S. is in a grave crisis.
 
A citizen looking for facts has no choice but to presume falsehoods until the truth for any claims made in the media.  Perhaps abstaining from the media makes sense too, because it is better to be uninformed than misinformed.

The only reason for Trump supporters to consume the media is that they can debunk the lies and hoaxes. The MAGA movement is a grassroots movement and the people have an important part to play.
 
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com