Trump talks ‘bloodbath’ in auto industry if cheap Chinese EVs flood the market—Dems pretend he called for violence

The media and other Democrats know that Joe Biden and his policies are unpopular, so for the last eight years, they’ve sought to destroy Donald Trump, no matter how much they have to intentionally lie and mislead the public, and this latest iteration is beyond absurd.

While speaking at a recent campaign rally, Trump said there would be a “bloodbath” in the auto industry if China flooded the American market with cheap electric vehicles flowing through Mexico—but instead of showing the full quote, much of the media, along with Biden campaign workers and Democrats like Pelosi, decided that with polls as bad as they are, they should intentionally mislead the public that Trump had called for violence if he doesn’t win in November.

Here’s this, from RedState:

With New ‘Bloodbath’ Claim Against Trump, We’re Watching ‘Hoax-Making In Progress’

And, the X post from the Biden-Harris HQ account:​

Biden-Harris campaign statement on Trump tonight promising a “bloodbath” if he loses pic.twitter.com/8mBYh4QKnf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 17, 2024

The fact that the media and the White House got together so quickly to intentionally mislead the public shows how coordinated the actions are. Most of the media are just campaign workers for Democrats to push their policies no matter how destructive and unpopular they are—and this is just the umpteenth example.

Biden and others have repeatedly lied about what Trump said in Charlottesville seven years ago for the sole purpose of ginning up racial hate and division of Trump—this was the “very fine people” hoax.

The media and other Democrats know that Trump instructed his supporters to march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol, yet they mostly hide it from the public. They know that the FBI said what happened was not an insurrection on January 6th, yet they continually mislead the public and claim that it was. They know that the January 6th committee intentionally hid from the public Trump’s suggestion to bring 10,000 members of the guard to the Capitol, but they in turn hid this truth from the public. Obviously Trump did not want violence that day or he wouldn’t have requested the guard show up. Why didn’t Pelosi and others secure the Capitol?

For eight years, the media and other Democrats have falsely claimed that Trump acted like a dictator. Now they repeat the talking point that Trump said he would be a dictator from day one of his second term… without showing the full quote. What he said was, he would open up drilling to lower oil prices and he would reclose the border—these are things the public want him to do.

During Trump’s term, pictures were shown of kids in cages at the border. Trump was falsely blamed even though the pictures were from the Obama-Biden years. The purpose of the false story was to portray Trump as a racist who didn’t care about children or families. For the last three years, the media and other Democrats have mostly been silent as Biden’s open border has destroyed the country. They don’t seem to care that 85,000 illegal children have been lost, and they don’t appear to care about how many have died, or were trafficked and abused. Now, they are pretending to care because the polls are bad, so they intentionally mislead the public that the illegal immigration problem is because of Trump and Republicans.

On abortion, the media and other Democrats call Trump and others extremists for supporting sensible and popular gestational age limits. They lie to the public that this “bans” abortions to intentionally mislead the public.

When Trump and others want to give people freedom of choice on what kind of health care they can purchase, the media lied, claiming it was an attempt to block people from getting health care or insurance.

When Republicans sensibly suggest a requirement for a photo ID to vote, the media and other Democrats falsely claim that somehow that would oppress votes of minorities. The media and other Democrats acted as if minorities somehow aren’t capable of getting a photo ID which is required for so many daily aspects in their life.

When Trump and other Republicans wanted kids to go back to school, and people to go back to work, during COVID, the media and other Democrats falsely claimed that they wanted people to die, calling people “killers” and “murderers.”

It is truly a shame that the media will support such a corrupt and incompetent person for president, no matter what he does, and how willing they are to spread misinformation to the public as they claim they report facts and always blame others for spreading falsehoods.

To most of the media, the only misinformation is when anyone dares disagree with Democrat policies and talking points.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.