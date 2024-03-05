« Trump keeps winning unanimously | Dems singing ‘Stuck On You’ »
March 5, 2024

Court document alleges Fani Willis tried to tamper with a witness

By Thomas Lifson

A fellow Georgia prosecutor has come forward after viewing the televised testimony in the Fani Willis disqualification hearing, alleging what amounts to witness tampering on the part of the DA in Atlanta. If the account is truthful, that would make Fani the dumbest prosecutor ever, apparently blissfully unaware that the rules apply to her, too.

The New York Post reports:

A new witness could testify Fani Willis warned lover Nathan Wade’s former business partner to stay quiet about their affair, an explosive new court filing claims.

“They are coming after us. You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us,” Willis is alleged to have warned Terrence Bradley in a September 2023 phone call. 

The call was overheard by Cobb County, Georgia, prosecutor Cindi Lee Yeager, according to court papers filed Monday by Trump co-defendant David Schafer.

Hearsay

Objections will be heard that this proffered testimony would be hearsay. While the chief deputy district attorney from Cobb County Ms. Yaeger did hear the words themselves, the content of those words – the reported effort to shut up a witness -- is indeed hearsay. Such testimony could not be used to try DA Willis for witness tampering.

However, while hearsay evidence cannot be used in court to convict of crimes, it can be used to impeach testimony. Via Justia Law:

Hearsay evidence is admissible for impeachment, though inadmissible for other purposes. Seaboard Coast Line R.R. v. Smalley, 127 Ga. App. 652, 194 S.E.2d 612 (1972) (decided under former Code 1933, § 38-301).

Absent other evidence, Fani probably can skate on witness tampering criminal charges, but for the purposes of removing her from the case, the testimony would be devastating.

Hat tip: Lauri B. Regan

