Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets a taste of her own medicine

Socialist squad leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is finding herself chased out of a theatre by a gaggle of even farther-left crazies for ... not being left-wing enough.

🚨#BREAKING: A Handful of Protesters Chase United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez out of a Movie Theater ⁰⁰📌#Brooklyn | #NewYork⁰⁰Watch as a handful of protesters chase United States Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a movie theater in… pic.twitter.com/L3t2AaXzQE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 5, 2024

They're yelling about Palestine and "genocide" as they always do, and she's trying to argue back that they "aren't helping them," as they bellow out Hamas-generated and probably phony statistics about civilian deaths in Gaza. She yells back that they are taking her statements "out of context" and they trade charges of 'liar' and it sounds like high school jackasses sniping and yelling at each other.

Which is funny stuff, because not too long ago, Rep. AOC was defending just this kind of protest:

"The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable…. “To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable... that's the point”

It was always O.K. when crazies were chasing Republicans out of restaurants, but now that the shoe is on the other tootsie, AOC seems a bit upset.

That was back when she was putting out garbage like this:

What's more, as Mr. Rugg observes, this sort of chase-and-scream incident crushes the leftist "narrative" about all dangers to the Republic coming from MAGA:

MAGA doesn't even care about someone of this low caliber. Ocasio-Cortez is being batted around by the left -- which has become a bus with no brakes in its extremism.

She made the bed, now she can lie in it. They'll chase her wherever she goes. But she's just dumb enough to still be blaming MAGA for all the dangers of harassment and censorship and ending freedom of movement.

Nope, it's coming from her own fouled nest and now she can deal with it.

