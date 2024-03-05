As it turns out, artificial intelligence chatbots and the Bidenites have a lot in common: they’re prone to malfunction and break out in unintelligible “gibberish.” Here’s the story, from the New York Post:

ChatGPT glitches out: Rogue AI responding in nonsensical Spanglish, gibberish Even a machine can lose its mind. Recently, ChatGPT users were baffled after OpenAI’s advanced AI chatbot appeared to have an epic meltdown, in which it started speaking Spanglish and firing off other nonsensical responses. The tech’s alleged malfunctions were detailed in a series of Reddit Posts raising eyebrows online. Per one such example posted to the platform, a user had inquired about which Bill Evans jazz albums it would recommend getting on Vinyl. After rattling off several recommendations, GPT puzzlingly repeated the phrase ‘happy listening’ over and over again like a stuck jukebox[.] Others claimed that the virtual assistant was responding to their queries in Spanglish: ‘Let me encylopease me si there’s more wonderenda tu articulation’s hungry for!’ it wrote during one exchange, per a viral screenshot. … One user allegedly asked about creating a new business, only to have GPT unleash a Shakespearean word salad per another thread. ‘The eon-sift of verberate phase travel elopes with a rehiring toward nature-agreeable re-entrenches,’ the batty chatbot responded. ‘Investors, lore by bound spectrum, and fundamental theorem horology (Roger Myerson, Jean Tirole) anticipate not the sodden shill but a rein of consequential affordance, one that turns time’s hegemony to the anthropos’ scintilla.’

“Puzzlingly” glitched out? That sounds like Joe Biden himself.

Butchered “Spanglish”? Jill Biden pronounced Cesar Chavez’s “sí se puede” rallying cry as “see say pwodway.”

“Word salad” flubs? It could only be Kamala.

The first sentence said it all: the machine has lost its mind… just like the Bidenites… which got me thinking: would the United States be worse off if a machine that lost its mind replaced a president who has lost his mind?

Here is the definition of gibberish: unintelligible or meaningless language. How often do we hear Biden saying things that are unintelligible or meaningless? Too many to count.

Then, the article talked about how the computer just continually repeated the phrase “happy listening” over and over again, which is strikingly analogous to the mockingbirds of the media and the Democrat party who only repeat phrases or talking points of the left. Here is a sample:

MAGA, MAGA, MAGA.

Russia, Russia, Russia.

Biden is sharp as a tack.

The border is closed and secure, and now that

Biden inherited an economic collapse.

Biden’s economic policies are great.

Inflation isn’t Biden’s fault, the public just can’t see how great a president he is.

The science is settled.

Trump is a dictator.

Trump is a racist.

Trump is a xenophobe.

Trump is sexist.

Trump is a threat to democracy.

The disaster at the border is Trump’s fault.

While AI’s word salads are “Shakespearean” in nature, Kamala’s are more like this:

‘The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to passage of time. There is such great significance to the passage of time when you think of a day in the life of our children.’

The choice is easy. Vote for Biden, who speaks in gibberish while promoting big government to push America into economic collapse; or, vote for Trump who wants to give the power, money, and freedom back to the people to reverse the radical Democrat policies to destroy and remake the greatest country that ever existed.

