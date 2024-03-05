Asking that same old disturbing question again...

A Muslim police lady in Pakistan was praised for courageously rescuing a Muslim woman from a murderous Muslim mob of attackers who mistakenly believed that she had defamed the Koran. They would have killed her. There would have been no trial for her, not even an inquiry, and no due process. Summary death, painfully inflicted, would have been the likely outcome. Once the matter was resolved by Islamic teachers and innocence established, there seems to have been no apology from her would-be killers, no introspection, no resolve to behave better next time.

Much of the world is like that. Human nature can be either noble or vile in its actions. Our virtues rely on proper training to overcome our darkest instincts.

Can it happen here? In the United States, we see angry mobs on campus, enraged at something someone said, seeking at least to terrify them, sometimes to injure, and possibly even to kill. Discussion of the matter is forbidden. Seemingly educated people are trained by professors not — repeat: not — to understand all sides of an issue, but rather to act on impulse. Rather than overcoming the baser tendencies of human nature, those professors encourage the darkest inclinations of their indoctrinated minions. The students act like how the mob acted in Pakistan. They willingly follow, never questioning, but only accusing. Hating.

There is no easy fix for this. American culture has been sufficiently poisoned for sufficient generations to the point of saturation at all levels.

The one bright spot, and let us hope that it will be sufficient, is that millions of Americans do in fact think for themselves. For whatever reason, be it family, church, or divine blessing, my personal conversations with ordinary working-class people indicate to me that they have been properly trained to respect other people, even those with whom they disagree. Oftentimes they are the tradesmen who build our nation’s infrastructure. They don’t have time for hate.

They are, however, increasingly frustrated. They see our nation being overrun by millions of outsiders who have no intention of contributing to make American society a better, more law-abiding place. Quite to the contrary, too many of them are here to make demands, to take, to steal.

Worst of all, the razor wire on the border is held open for them by government officials, as illegal aliens surge across, to get the free goods and services paid for by American taxpayers — Americans who are themselves struggling in the mismanaged and sabotaged economy. The highest levels of government are doing this to us. Whether it is because of negligence or deliberate malfeasance, the result is the same.

Increasingly, people are recognizing that there is no procedural way to remedy the matter. Police are being defunded; citizens are being arrested for defending themselves; confidence in free and fair elections has eroded. A sense of futility has crept in, and it is giving way to desperation. The mobs seem to be taking over.

In times past, such conditions have rarely turned out well. Tyrants and dictators flourish in failing societies.

Seventeen seventy-six saw one of the rare moments in history in which, despite many travails, matters worked out well.

Image: JSMed via Pixabay, Pixabay License.