Biden to Israel: absolutely again

On October 7, 2023, Americans were surprised to learn Israelis were all but completely disarmed by their government. For years, Americans had been exposed to photos of Israeli soldiers, including women, carrying their issued rifles, usually American M-16 variants, while shopping or otherwise going about their daily business. These images led to the assumption Israelis had the same access to arms Americans enjoy, blue states and cities excepted, of course.

Tragically, Israel has nothing like the Second Amendment. In that, America is essentially, happily unique. When thousands of drugged, ravenous terrorists poured over the border, most Israelis were unarmed and more than a thousand died in an orgy of rape, mutilation, medieval torture and murder. The very few enclaves that had arms and organization, one led by a woman, were able to use those arms effectively, and suffered not a single casualty, but even there, their arms were kept in an armory. Individual Israelis weren’t allowed arms. They weren’t allowed to protect their lives and the lives of their families and friends, and they died horribly or were taken into an equally horrible captivity.

Graphic: Female Soldiers Practice Shooting. Wikimedia Commons.org. Public Domain

One would think America, Israel’s ally, would recognize the horror and do everything possible to ensure Israelis were never again unable to defend themselves. One would be wrong:

Now, one of the president’s latest gun control charades is making it difficult for one of America’s closest allies to defend itself from terrorists. It’s the latest signal that President Joe Biden and The White House are more interested in placating gun control activists who always want him to “do more,” over the livelihoods of law-abiding Americans and their highly regulated businesses. However, as more and more Israelis continue taking up arms to defend their homes and communities and while still facing Hamas attacks, Israelis are finding the process of securing arms increasingly difficult. Unsurprisingly, it’s the Biden administration that is making it more difficult.

One of the most anti-liberty/gun administrations in history is doing this? Who could have imagined that?

The Biden administration’s announced Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) 90-day “pause” on firearm exports to certain countries was made with little forewarning, no input from industry and with practically no consideration for how it would impact the nearly 400,000 Americans who work in the firearm industry. The frustration was felt immediately last year once the decision was quietly announced and has only mounted since. “Firearm manufacturers have told me they were given no warning. Also, why were the firearms industry – why were they singled out in this issue?” Rep. Burchett asked Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration within BIS Thea Rozman Kendler at a congressional hearing in December 2023. “These people are in business, ma’am. And if you cut them off… governments can just print more money. These people can’t,” Congressman Burchett said. Assistant Secretary Kendler admitted the pause is, in fact, having a negative impact on commerce. “NATO license applications are still being processed. That’s about, frankly, 75 percent by value of our license applications that we continue to process,” she said.

Conveniently, Israel isn't a NATO member:

Unwittingly Kendler admitted there was a change in policy that has reduced – by at least 25 percent – the number of commercial firearm export licenses by American firearm industry members. That’s a tremendous dent in the livelihoods of Americans making a living in the firearm industry. Multiple Members of Congress and U.S. Senators have made it clear to the Biden administration: Stop the charade with firearm exports. After initially being announced as a “90-day pause,” the BIS delay is ongoing. And coupled with other threats coming from the Biden administration, which blocked shipments of critical arms to Israel and has threatened to block even more, it’s not hard to understand why Israel was forced to take a new path.

Thanks to the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA), Israel has learned a valuable lesson:

Traditionally, U.S.-made arms made up the largest percentage of arms imported by the State of Israel. But in an announcement, the Israeli Defense Ministry said it could no longer rely on other countries for arms and ammunition imports – ostensibly the United States – and will begin purchasing large quantities of locally-produced arms and ammunition.

Fortunately, Israel makes some of the best combat arms in the world, but they’re now having to spool up those industries at the worst possible time. For the MMPA, however, it’s a threefer: they get to damage an essential ally, aid some of our most deadly enemies, and further damage American industry, all while engaging in worldwide virtue signaling.

Obviously, the daily threats of genocide by Israel’s—and our—enemies, and their daily, murderous, efforts to carry it out, aren’t sufficient to overcome the MMPA’s made-up reality. Today, Israel. Tomorrow, us.

