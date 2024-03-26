Biden betraying Israel: Not if, but when

I never doubted that Biden would eventually stab Israel in the back. I just never knew the method he would employ. Failing to veto the U.N ceasefire proposal turned out to be his “thing.”

It is difficult to determine whether Biden truly knows what is happening because he sort of fades in and out and seldom answers questions in a straightforward manner. He tends to do so over his shoulder as he rambles off the stage or exits the White House helicopter. Even his eyes are masked by those green shades, which project his “Mister Cool” image.

Certainly, one can rightfully assume, some of Obama’s antipathy for Netanyahu and his Muslim background rubbed off on Joe, and we know that radicals have gained great influence in the Democrat party, which has forsaken its historical associations with Hispanics, blacks, and even selected unions. Democrats seem to have given up on these former identity politic friends. They have rebranded their messaging, which proved effective and consistently served them well, because they are masters at “feeling your pain.”

Democrats even successfully turned urban women into their supporters, convincing them that Trump’s locker room talk was more than they could digest while they willingly “swallowed” Bill’s escapades with that girl in the blue dress.

Finally, I believe that Obama’s hangovers, who still walk the White House halls, remain influential, dropping their little poisons here and there, like Rhodes, Brennan, and their ilk. So what is the next disassociation? And will support of our closest and dedicated Middle East ally become a faded memory?

There are several powerful Democrats who would love to see this come about. Politics is a dirty business, and abandoning your friend while he is down is not a new D.C. phenomenon. The fact that Blinken and Schumer were born Jewish is no great dependable comfort. They have proven to be convenient “switch”-blades, ready to become Obama’s and Biden’s lapdogs, and most particularly so when it comes to pacifying Iran.

Bibi recently fleshed out a sort of post-Gaza policy, which includes Israel’s willingness to expand its own aid to “suffering” Palestinians. Not one virtuous Western nation seems to be pressing Hamas to do anything. Why? Because all of them know that it is useless, nor do they have the intestinal fortitude to even try, since they can get their pound of flesh from the “easier pickings” — Israel, or so they think.

In essence, the U.N., which has never been a friend of Israel, is demanding that Israel allow Hamas its sought-after victory. This victory remains costly for all who were engaged victims. Meanwhile, Islamist terrorists seem able to demand and receive what they want because the world’s leadership is feckless and/or evil.

The Saudis have money but can’t be seen to “diss” the Palestinians. America is bankrupt spiritually and almost financially as government spending consumes virtually all of our GDP. Biden loves financing capitalists, and capitalists, particularly at Intel last week, love receiving taxpayer largess because they failed to be innovative. Will Boeing be next as its airplane doors (metaphorically) become unhinged?

NATO nations cannot even fund their pledges and are debating what to do about Ukraine, which has its hand out daily.

The picture is dour, and I have yet to discuss Trump’s personal issues, because this essay is about a corrupt president’s abandonment of a loyal friend and its citizenry.

However, my advice: Never count Israel out. First, the Israelis have nowhere else to go. Second, they are resourceful and have proven they know what it takes to pull rabbits out of yarmulkes. They have a historical relationship with a higher being who tests them all the time. Finally, they are an intelligent, democratic, technologically adept society, pitted against a corrupt, amoral, tribal lot led by even more corrupt, blood-thirsty heathen leaders.

I will put my shekels on Israel any day, and Lynn and I are doing just that through our exclusive charitable giving until Israel wins.

As for the U.N., Biden, Obama, Blinken, Brennan, Schumer, and the rest of the antisemites, I gladly give them the finger.

Image via Pxfuehttps://www.pxfuel.com/en/free-photo-obzvgl.