Chuck Todd's on-air rant is a reminder of the groupthink of the DC Democrat establishment

The day before yesterday on NBC News, former host of “Meet the Press” Chuck Todd castigated the management of his network during a live broadcast.

Todd’s grouse?

NBC’s hiring of former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: “Let me deal with the elephant in the room. I think our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation,” whined the sanctimonious Todd as he launched into a minute-long rant.

“Look, there’s a reason why there’s a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with this because many of our professional dealings with the RNC over the six years have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination,” Todd added.

The self-righteous often don’t have any self-awareness.

Perhaps Todd forgot that his channel was, is, and will continue to be engaged in a prolonged campaign of character assassination against President Trump and his supporters.

“When NBC made the decision to give her NBC News’ credibility, you got to ask yourself, what does she bring NBC News? And when we make deals like this, and I’ve been at this company a long time, you’re doing it for access. Access to audience,” continued Todd.

The words “NBC News” and “credibility” have nothing to do with each other. Yet Todd was attempting to blow his own trumpet by glorifying his network. Todd is implying he is among those who have brought credibility to NBC News.

Todd proceeded to refer to McDaniel:

[I]f you told me we were hiring her as a technical adviser to the Republican convention, I think that would be certainly defensible. If you told me we’re talking to her, but let’s see how she does in some interviews and maybe vet her with actual journalists inside the network to see if it’s a two-way, what she can bring the network.

Todd continued his rant on Twitter.

The issue isn’t about ideology, it’s about basic truth. Those trying to make this a left-right issue are being intentionally dishonest. This is about whether honest journalists are supposed to lend their credibility to someone who intentionally tried to ruin ours. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) March 25, 2024

So what does one make of all this?

Firstly and obviously, the mainstream media willingly functions as the mouthpiece for the D.C. Democrat establishment. The likes of Todd may have the names of their organization on their visiting cards but they work for the Democrats.

There is often no difference between the utterances of a Democrat politician and the likes of Todd. For any major occurrence, they not only have identical opinions but also use identical language.

Many Twitter users attempted to remind Todd that neither he nor his network have any relation with facts or credibility.

Todd is not just metaphorically in bed with the Democrats, but he is married to a D.C. Democrat operative.

Now about Ronna McDaniel.

McDaniel was an ineffective leader. Under her stewardship, the GOP performed underwhelmingly both in 2020 and 2022. She did little to ensure electoral integrity. She should have been voted out after the 2022 midterms.

During her NBC News appearance, she distanced herself from President Trump. She claimed that “tensions” with Trump began over the GOP primary debates. She claimed Trump wanted her replaced.

She branded the January 6th protests as violent and an attack on the Capitol. She openly disagreed with President Trump’s assertion that January 6th protesters should be freed.

But she admitted there were “problems” with the 2020 election but when pressed, said that Biden is a “legitimate president, fair and square he won.”

We must understand that to get a membership into the “club,” McDaniel would have to frontally attack President Trump as a racist or call him a threat to democracy. She would have to endorse Biden to “save democracy.” She would have to apologize for working with Trump.

She did none of this.

She bent when she was expected to grovel prostrate.

This is what angers the likes of Chuck Todd, who wants NBC News to be a complete echo chamber where no diversity of thought is allowed.

The only diversity pertains to skin color, sexual orientation, and other DNA-related attributes. Some even claim Todd was replaced to adhere to this kind of diversity and that his rant is a stunt for attention.

Todd also claimed he welcomes “ideological diversity” but proceeded to imply that it doesn’t apply to Trump-supporting Republicans.

We hear this claim a lot amongst Democrats. They claim they didn’t mind Republicans such as Bush, but Trump is a different matter.

What changed?

During his inaugural address in January 2017, President Trump advocated returning power back to the people.

This was a reminder to D.C. that their job was to serve the public. This isn’t a political or controversial statement.

Yet George W. Bush was in the audience and allegedly remarked, “That was some weird s–t.”

This explains the groupthink in D.C. and the uniparty system. They have moved so far away from their purpose that a message of serving the people sounds like blasphemy to their ears.

Before Trump, D.C. had a convenient arrangement.

There were Republicans and Democrats who claimed to stand against each other ideologically and politically.

The public voted for Clinton because they were tired of Bush. They voted for another Bush because they were tired of Clinton. Then they voted for Obama because they were tired of another Bush. Had Trump not been elected, they would have voted for another Bush or Clinton in 2016.

Each promised to change Washington forever and undo the damage their predecessors did.

When they were elected they all supported expensive optional foreign wars. They supported big government. They supported amnesty for illegal aliens. They all despise, and have disdain for, citizens.

The social issues were a distraction to keep the people engaged, distracted, and enraged.

The media played an important part in pushing this charade. They always attacked Republicans and cheered for Democrats.

But when it came to bolstering the military-industrial complex, they stood with the warmongers. We must not forget that the NYT supported the Iraq War. Back then it was considered nationalistic and patriotic; back then dissenters were punished.

Obama’s IRS subjected conservative groups to harassment.

Obama’s DOJ tapped the phones of independent reporters. They also sued and prosecuted journalists at three times the frequency of all previous administrations combined.

But these actions were not branded as a threat to democracy because these were actions by the establishment against dissenters. These dissenters were far away from D.C.

But in 2016, the people elected a dissenter to the White House.

Under President Trump, there were no new wars. The economy was strong. Inflation was under control. The border was secure. He made the U.S. energy independent.

President Trump challenged the global status quo and intergovernmental organizations such as NATO and the UN.

This is why President Trump is their foremost adversary.

This is why Chuck Todd and others get thrown into a conniption when a seemingly Trump-supporting Republican is hired by their network.

This is about the establishment ensuring that their club is not “contaminated.”

This is a reminder for those Republicans who feel that matters will return to “normal” if Trump is abandoned. They probably fantasize about a leader who stands for the MAGA ideology but doesn’t have the “baggage” that makes “normalcy” unattainable.

These people must understand that the likes of Todd despise Trump not for who he is, but for what he stands. This isn’t about Trump’s “mean” social media posts or the “insults.” It has to be remembered that Todd and others were friends and admirers of Trump before he entered politics. “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is not rage against Trump per se, but against what he stands for.

The only way for “normalcy” to return and for the likes of Todd to calm down is to abandon all your convictions and surrender.

This cabal cannot be won over, they have to be comprehensively defeated.

