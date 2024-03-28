Being non compos mentis, Biden is unfit to vote

Non compos mentis translates to, “of unsound mind.” In some respects, we have an unsound electoral system: an idiot can run for our highest public office, but be unfit to vote for himself.

Joe Biden is de facto unfit to vote. After Special Counsel Robert K. Hur’s report in the Joe Biden classified documents case, it should be easy to establish that Biden is also de jure unfit to vote.

Thirty nine states have laws that permit judges to disenfranchise people with varying stages of mental disorder, like idiocy. Since Biden is the village idiot in Wilmington, Delaware, let’s look at their law that restricts the voting rights of people with mental disabilities:

No person adjudged mentally incompetent... shall be a qualified voter. For purposes of this chapter, the term "adjudged mentally incompetent" refers to a specific finding in a judicial guardianship or equivalent proceeding, based on clear and convincing evidence that the individual has a severe cognitive impairment which precludes exercise of basic voting judgment. 15 DEL. CODE ANN. § 1701.

Joe hasn’t yet -- yet -- undergone a judicial guardianship proceeding, though there’s “clear and convincing” evidence of his cognitive impairment. It’s also clear that Jill and his handlers are guarding him. After all, part of what constitutes grounds for guardianship is inability to make or communicate, “Sound decisions… or has become susceptible to fraud or undue influence.”

As for “equivalent proceeding,” only a court can decide if someone is unfit to vote. However, legal grounds have been established by special counsel Hur’s report. Indeed, many are perplexed by the quandary that Biden serves as president (albeit in an imbecilic, figurehead fashion) but is not fit to stand trial, per Hur.

The obvious reason, substantiated by Hur in congressional testimony (and corroborated by transcripts of his report), that Biden is unfit is his mental disability. In his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Hur staunchly reiterated his view that Biden is simply incompetent to stand trial. In fact, transcripts not only demonstrated Biden’s mental deterioration, but showed that he lied about who initially broached the uncomfortable subject of his son’s death.

If such testimony in one of our three august branches of federal government does not constitute an “equivalent proceeding,” then I don’t know what does. Maybe a court of law? If so, the groundwork has been laid.

While his de jure incompetence determination is pending, the de facto case gets stronger that, with each botched appearance, Joe Biden is non compos mentis. And that’s not just prima facie (at first sight), but with every unsightly sight of him.

And so are many of his supporters. As Pew Research recently pointed out, more than half of leftist women between the ages of 18 and 29 are literally insane. That’s interesting because some state voter incompetency laws actually contain the word “insane.” So, not only is Biden unfit to vote for himself, but many of his supporters are unfit to vote.

Our suffrage may be too broad, as we have to suffer fools, including mentally-disturbed leftists; and, if they have their way, a ragtag mob of illegal aliens. In the Dem’s desperate quest to cling to power, they concoct imaginary allegations of “voter suppression,” while undermining voting integrity. They have cobbled together an unsound electoral system run by people non compos mentis.