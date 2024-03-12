A last look at the SOTU

A weekend has passed since FJB resumed his insults at the SOTU.

Everybody who matters (and a fair number who don’t) weighed in, and the scales are tipping very much against the president.

Actually, apart from the lies, fabrications, inventions, and poppycock, the old fornicator did O.K. if you tally up his “didn’ts”: Didn’t fall down. Didn’t wander across the stage looking lost. Didn’t shake hands with the Invisible Man. Didn't commit a Swalwell in front of the whole world.

That we know of.

On a brighter note, he also didn't whisper naughty things to an appointee’s wife. Or treat us to another hair-sniffing or feeling up a little girl. Maybe Joe has moved on from performance art?

So there's that.

It would be entertaining for them to debate and to see Biden threaten to take Trump out behind the barn and Trump saying 'how about right here right now, Cornpop slayer?' and they knuckle up right there on stage and their respective Secret Service guys get into it.

The production team could put on fiddle music from a John Wayne donnybrook.

You just never know. FJB might have been taking krav maga lessons at night after all presidential duties have been properly ignored.

And you thought he was hitting the hay early. Still and all, Joe without his 6-foot length of chain – I’d be betting on Trump.

Image: Screen shot from NBC News video via YouTube