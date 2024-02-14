Will Islam take over Europe?

Even if all migration into Europe were to immediately and permanently stop -– a “zero migration” scenario -– the Muslim population of Europe still would be expected to rise from the current level of 4.9% to 7.4% by the year 2050, according to a 2017 report from Pew Research.

This is because Muslims are younger (by 13 years, on average) and have higher fertility (one child more per woman, on average) than other Europeans, mirroring a global pattern.

This is just the least-migration-filled scenario. The report states that a second, “medium” migration scenario assumes that all refugee flows will stop as of mid-2016 but that recent levels of “regular” migration to Europe will continue (i.e., migration of those who come for reasons other than seeking asylum).

Under these conditions, Muslims could reach 11.2% of Europe’s population in 2050.

Finally, a “high” migration scenario from this report projects the record flow of refugees into Europe between 2014 and 2016 to continue indefinitely into the future with the same religious composition (i.e., mostly made up of Muslims) in addition to the typical annual flow of regular migrants.

In this scenario, Muslims could make up 14% of Europe’s population by 2050 -– nearly triple the current share, but still considerably smaller than the populations of both Christians and people with no religion in Europe.

The refugee flows of the last few years, however, are extremely high compared with the historical average in recent decades, and already have begun to decline as the European Union and many of the member states have made policy changes aimed at limiting refugee flows.

Predicting future migration levels is impossible, because migration rates are connected not only to political and economic conditions outside of Europe, but also to the changing economic situation and government policies within Europe.

Although none of these scenarios are expected to play out exactly as projected, each provides a set of rough parameters from which to imagine other possible outcomes.

For example, if regular migration continues at recent levels, and some asylum seekers also continue to arrive and receive refugee status -– but not as many as during the historically exceptional surge of refugees from 2014 to 2016 -– then the share of Muslims in Europe’s population as of 2050 would be expected to be somewhere between 11.2% and 14%.

With increased Muslim migration, the potential for conflict rises. Back in 2008, the CIA director, Michael V. Hayden, was quoted by the Washington Post as saying that Europe will continue to see a strong increase in the Muslim population.

At the same time, the birth rates of the long-established European population would continue to decline. The integration of these Muslim migrants will pose major challenges for European states – and significantly increase the potential for civil wars and extremists.

The civil war against “infidel” Europe has long since begun. The historic third wave of attacks against the bulwark of Europe (Bernhard Lewis) is Islam’s most successful conquest campaign in modern times. Muslims everywhere speak openly about their intention to Islamize our continent.

The following highlights very current civil war scenarios from European countries.

This war is still being waged solely by immigrant Muslims against the European majority population, who have been left defenseless against attacks by Muslims so far and who, without exception, have been abandoned by their own governments.

But governments that do not protect their populations quickly lose their legitimacy -– a look at history shows this. The first Europeans have already begun to defend themselves against the Islamic threat by casting out their elected officials. This will continue.

Image: Screen shot from Times Now video, via YouTube