The power of role models

As I prepare for what lies ahead, like many in my “twilight” years, I frequently find myself looking back and reflecting on how I got to where I am in my life. Being influenced by some exceptional primary and secondary school teachers, actively participating in the Boy Scouts of America (Cub Scouts through Sea Explorers), and active involvement in Sunday School and Church, I suspect I got to where I am in life today by attempting to emulate two role models. These two role models have served as my North Star throughout the highs and lows of what I consider to be a life well lived.

Those individuals were my Uncle Dr. Peter Weaver Squire from Emporia, VA and my father J. Roswell Poplar Jr. from Havre de Grace, MD. Although they were distinct and separate individuals, they shared many common backgrounds and traits. Both came of age in America’s Great Depression. Their parents were of modest means. “Daddy Buck,” my maternal grandfather who was also my uncle’s father, ran a service station and when you purchased gasoline back in the day your windshield was washed, radiator level checked, and air added to your tires if required, all free of charge and with a smile by the owner of the station. My paternal grandfather “Pop-Pop” owned a grocery store where he delivered groceries to customers. In addition, due to the Depression, he provided essentials such as bread and eggs free of charge to those in need.

My uncle “Pete” and father were the first in their family to enter college. At the outbreak of World War II, both enlisted in the United States Navy serving in the Pacific Theater. My uncle “Pete” commanded an Amphibious Ship where amphibious landings were utilized to push back and eventually defeat the Empire of Japan. My father “Roswell” served in one of the most dangerous positions at the time. As a member of the Pacific submarine forces, his “boat” saw frequent engagements with the enemy. He was discharged after the conflict as a disabled veteran. Despite their self-sacrifice, neither ever talked of their wartime exploits.

After the war, my uncle earned his medical degree, and my father earned his law degree (at night school) through the use of the G.I. Bill. As their careers flourished, each gave back to their respective community while raising America’s next generation. My uncle was instrumental in establishing a local hospital in one of Virginia’s poorest counties where minorities were underserved and typically did not go to a physician because of affordability. Uncle Pete made house calls to many of his underserved clients. He practiced medicine up until the age of ninety-three and typically did not charge those less fortunate for his services. Likewise, my father practiced law and assisted those in need regardless of their ability to pay for legal services. In addition, both men were extremely active in their local communities and strongly believed it was their responsibility to give back to their communities no matter the differences in race, creed, or income status.

In this crazy online world in which we live, where many are subject to the latest “influencers,” I would encourage you to go against the grain of the “would-be influencers” and be the individual who serves as a role model for those around you. Your actions define not only who you are but serve as a role model of character for those seeking real direction and guidance. Our actions and character are the substance that will define the next generation of Americans.

