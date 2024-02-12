Why is Donald talking about Michael?

Sorry, but this is the kind of stuff that drives me crazy. It reminds me of President Trump getting into stupid fights with Jim Acosta or Don Lemmon or magazines that no one reads.

Over the weekend, former President Trump mentioned Michael Haley, a man doing his military service. This is the story:

“Where’s her husband?” Trump questioned. “Where is he? He’s gone. He knew, he knew.” Haley did not mince words when she shot back at Trump two hours later in a social media post. “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about,” the former South Carolina governor wrote on X.

Mr. Haley is serving his country. Many thanks for his service. Back here, Mrs. Haley is trailing Mr. Trump 74-18 in national polls and 60-29 in South Carolina. He is also leading in national polls, something he didn’t do in 2016 or 2020.

At this point, it’s safe to say that President Trump is in a great position to walk into The Oval Office. The voters want no more Biden, just like voters wanted no more Carter at this point in 1980.

Are you listening, Mr. Trump? You have a record to run on and a failed presidency to run against. All you have to do is remind everyone that they are worse off now. It’s an easy case to make.

I am disappointed that Nikki Haley is hanging around. She is actually hurting her future chances by doing so. Nevertheless, it is beyond stupid to mention a man away from his wife because he is deployed.

Image: Donald Trump.

