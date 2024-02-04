Tucker Carlson goes to Moscow -- and the left has a cow

Tucker Carlson is a longtime opinion journalist, and journalists go places and talk to people to see for themselves all sides of an issue.

But somehow that escapes the neocon and swamp left, which has been having an absolute cow since Carlson departed for Moscow to talk with Russia's president, Vladimir Putin:

Ex-Congressman Adam Kinzinger says Tucker Carlson is a traitor.



Bill Kristol says Tucker shouldn't be allowed to return to the U.S.



They praised Barbara Walters, so why are they so afraid of this interview with Putin? https://t.co/GyeFbEy2HX pic.twitter.com/ggSExqlGdg — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 4, 2024

💥JUST IN: The Ukrainian Government has condemned Tucker Carlson for his planned interview with Putin.



Zelensky actually thinks that Ukraine has the right to interfere with American journalists doing their job? First they killed US journalist Gonzalo Lira, now this? pic.twitter.com/2uIbj9UBYs — Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) February 4, 2024

Tucker interviewing Putin - it’ll be like Goebbels interviewing Jack the Ripper. Post-truth, post-decency, post-reason.



What a time to be alive!#StandWithUkraine — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 4, 2024

Tucker @TuckerCarlson is aiding and abetting the enemy. The same enemy that threatens us with nuclear weapons, interferes in our elections, and allies with Iran, North Korea, and Hamas. This is who Tucker courts. https://t.co/9qAIlDm9aA — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) February 3, 2024

What kind of lunacy is this? All he wants to do is talk to the guy, ask questions, find out how Putin thinks. It's a reasonable endeavor, given the blackouts of news coverage from Russia, the shutoff of travel, the shutdown of most diplomatic relations, and the double-blackout very few people knowing the Russian language to start with here in the states. Russia is so isolated and such an interesting story that anyone who can go there and get any kind of perspective ought to be praised for doing so. Yes, it's dangerous, Carlson could get arrested as that poor Wall Street Journal correspondent was. But someone needs to try.

That so many of these swamp parties, all of which have interest in big, bigger, biggest aid packages for Ukraine and all their consultant contracts, want to shut off free journalistic inquiry is nothing short of outrageous.

The Biden White House even sicced the National Security Council onto Carlson the first time he tried to interview Putin, invading his emails and text messages and leaking them to the press. It was a disgusting abuse of power.

For the record, Putin is a normal guy. We have known him for years, he has never been a problem to us and there were so many things we could have worked with him on and didn't. He's not the Minotaur. He's not nine feet tall. The swampies put such a mythical status on him when in fact he's probably someone we should have been talking to years ago because we certainly could have done business with him. Pull him westward so he won't have to move eastward, it's such a simple thing to try for. But the Soros-y bunch and the Russia-haters have always had the upper hand. Then Ukraine happened and all hell broke loose.

Is it really the catastrophe the swampies claim if Carlson just goes to Moscow to talk to Putin? I think we know the answer to that one.

One voice of reason comes from an unexpected source, non-swamp outsider presidential candidate Robert G. Kennedy, Jr., who has defended Tucker's visit:

The legacy media is in shambles because we’ve caught onto their lies and propaganda. Tucker Carlson has every right to interview Putin.



We need more transparency instead of less. It used to be understood journalists would interview world leaders, even those with whom we were at… https://t.co/loLOTneDS0 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 5, 2024

As for the rest, what are they so scared of? That the truth will get out?

