Rep. Ilhan Omar picks a fight with the president of El Salvador, learns the hard way why that was a bad idea

House "squad" leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was last seen pledging fealty to her native Somalia, suddenly has caught the Sorosian "democracy" bug.

She put out this tweet, piously claiming, in the Soros style of 20 years ago her concerns about "democracy" in El Salvador, which last we heard, was doing pretty well.

Omar, who openly supports Hamas, wants you to know she’s very concerned about democracy in El Salvador, where the president was democratically elected and is incredibly popular. https://t.co/5421aO1r6w — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 1, 2024

Election day over there is today and out in the Virginia suburbs, where many Salvadoran expats live, it looks like this:

Massive turnout to vote in the El Salvador Presidential election today.



Dual citizens can vote from polling stations in the U.S.



Bukele is hated by Joe Biden.



Bukele has criticized Joe Biden’s attacks on democracy by trying to throw Donald Trump off the ballot.



Let’s go… https://t.co/hnzfVh13Ln — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 4, 2024

A local:

Today is the 2024 Presidential Election in El Salvador 💙🇸🇻 I'm feeling all the feels, I'm so grateful to call El Salvador home!

#ElSalvador #elections pic.twitter.com/VdF8MVy2NP — Carol 🇺🇲💙🇸🇻 (@ThatExpatMom) February 4, 2024

Looks pretty democratic to us.

Instead of getting away with the democracy pieties, as the NGOs have been doing since airing such "concerns" became the way Democrats ran foreign policy, Omar got this reply from El Salvador's very popular president:

We are HONORED to receive your attacks, just days before OUR election.



I would be very worried if we had your support.



Thank you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/7V5a0AdpCV — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 31, 2024

That's a smackdown Omar probably didn't expect.

The "democracy" concerns that have so upset Omar and the Sorosian left in the West are that El Salvador has solved its massive crime problem by -- get this -- putting its criminals in prison, every last one of them.

That upsets the Soros crowd, which would prefer the model seen in blue cities of unpunished crime run rampant to keep middle-class non-criminals imprisoned in their homes.

That 'democracy' line may rope in the left, but it didn't fool Bukele, who knew very well what she was all about.

Her hypocrisy was pretty amazing, actually. She recently went on record praising that paragon of democracy, Somalia's government, and pledging her loyalty to it, even as she supposedly represents the U.S. in Congress.

Somalia hasn't had democracy of any kind in decades, and its last free and fair election was in 1967. Instead of policing El Salvador's election, maybe she can redirect her democracy bug there.

Ilhan Omar attacked El Salvador’s government and democratically elected President.



Here is a picture of Ilhan Omar fraternising with Somalia’s unelected President & unelected Prime Minister.



Somalia’s last free and fair election was in…. Wait for it… 1967! pic.twitter.com/lP09Mf5Vwj — Dr Adali 55thAfricanState (@dradalite) February 2, 2024

For that reason, Somalia is a dump while El Salvador has become a star of the emerging markets, sporting rising domestic investment and World Bank-forecast 2.8% GDP growth in 2023, following an 11.2% growth spurt in 2021. It's nice over there. Crime-stat-wise, it's actually safer than Canada. The place has grown so popular its expats are coming home and the country has stopped shipping illegals. It's also put a huge "tax" on illegal border crossers headed north (thank you, El Salvador) and it's actually drawing expats from the states, happy to spend their retirement years in the beautiful country whose direction now is strictly upward.

Democracy problems? Not really. President Bukele put the bad guys in jail and now sports a 91% public approval rating. He is expected to win his re-election by a nuclear margin.

Longtime foreign correspondent Brian Winter writes:

El Salvador votes today. Bukele may win by 50, 60, 70 points. I find the debate about El Salvador’s democracy fascinating, it raises uncomfortable questions I don’t have answers to, some of which I’ll try to raise here.https://t.co/66gd2xlMvg — Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) February 4, 2024

Reuters says he has it in the bag, too.

How Omar can wave the 'democracy' card at a success story like this is amazing. Only a leftist can do this, hating freedom and all the good that comes of public order. The foremost human right, as Robert Young Pelton has noted in one of his books, is personal security. Bukele has given that and now the country is blooming. The president of El Salvador bit back at Omar's underhanded democracy claptrap and drew lots of applause on Twitter and beyond.

Image: Twitter screen shot