Too incompetent to be prosecuted but not too incompetent to rule?

Per Special counsel Robert Hur’s—a Republican, you’ll be reminded incessantly if you follow this story—findings in the Joe Biden classified documents case, Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified material after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.” I’m not a lawyer but I’m pretty sure this constitutes a felony, at least when a Republican or anyone not named Obama, Biden, or Clinton does it. But Mr. Hur won’t bring charges because “Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

This brings to mind the story of Vincent “The Chin” Gigante, a mafioso who feigned insanity to avoid prosecution. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think Mr. Biden, at this point, has the capacity to feign anything, least of all competence. But he wasn’t a pathetic, senile caricature of his current self when these crimes were committed. Hur’s decision to not charge reminds of James Comey’s speech exonerating Hillary Clinton of her national security breaches. The difference here is Hur has the authority to charge or not, where Comey did not. Many saw this as Comey taking his boss, then Attorey General Loretta Lynch, off the hook for making an obviously, politically charged call.

Democrat partisans are, naturally, calling the prosecutor’s report a hatchet job on the president. If they were being honest they would thank him for putting what many would consider the final nail in Biden’s reelection fantasy. It’s been widely speculated for some time that after acquiring the needed delegate count in the Democrat primaries that Biden would bow out of the race at the convention and throw his delegates to Michelle Obama, Gavin Newsome, or… God help us, Hillary.

I said four years ago that come November there was no way Biden would be atop the Democrat ticket. Obviously, I was wrong. But I feel much more confident in making the same assertion this time around. The $64,000 question is: who will replace him? That he was “elected” four years ago is testament to how corrupt our political system has become; it’s not as though he was competent then either. That senile Joe is some kind of puppet front for a covert third Obama administration is hardly speculative. He has become, for Democrats, the most useful of idiots, but his utility is fading fast.

Image from X.