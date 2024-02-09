Heritage Foundation economist calls attention to a fresh concern with the left’s EV agenda

Diana Furchtgott-Roth, an economist with the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation who studies climate and energy issues; she recently appeared on a Fox News broadcast alongside Stuart Varney to discuss the E.V. market, and its negative impact on car manufacturers; “going green, losing green” was the tagline that flashed across the screen before the segment. (Furchtgott-Roth also served in President Trump’s administration, and is a professor at George Washington University.)

Varney opens with his belief that the E.V. market is a “bust” and Furchtgott-Roth emphatically agrees. They discuss the obvious problems (government-demanded quotas for vehicles people don’t want which thereby raises prices on the vehicles we do, subsidies, inadequate technology, etc.), but they also raise another concern—now that the manufacturers have lost a lot of “green” and they’re massively scaling back on production, what happens when cheap Chinese replacements arrive on “these shores” to fill the void?

Well, here’s what Furchtgott-Roth had to say, as reported by the Fox Business article on the exchange:

‘I think we should try and keep them out,’ Heritage Foundation economist Diana Furchtgott-Roth said. ‘If people are worried about a Chinese spy balloon going overhead, they would be worried about these Chinese EVs sending telematics back to China,’ she continued on ‘Varney & Co’ Thursday. ‘Plus, car manufacturers now can disable cars from remote. What if we were in some foreign entanglement with China? And then China decided to stop all the EVs in the United States? It’s a security risk.’

It’s an understatement to say that Joe Biden is the biggest national security threat to the stability and survival of this nation: from continuing the weaponization of the dollar, to weakening the U.S. military at an unprecedented rate; from welcoming an invasion of third-worlders and inviting them to game the welfare system, to deliberately sabotaging any effort to promote lawful and orderly immigration; from posturing as the beta on the international stage, to embracing foreign policies that are, “coincidentally,” setting the scene for World War III; from funding enemy regimes and warmongering around the world, to leaving illegally-obtained classified documents in an open convertible in an unsecured garage….

