The U.S. is going off the rails

It’s not just actual trains that have gone off the rails of late.

How crazy have things gotten in the formerly United States?

Let’s have a look. Trigger warning: it’s not pretty.

According to the New York Post:

Students at Stamford public schools will no longer get the day off on [Veterans’ Day and Columbus Day] for the next two school years after the board voted 5-3 to remove them Tuesday night, the Stamford Advocate reported.

The motive for the removals is obvious, however at least one board member claimed the holidays were simply axed to shorten the school year which currently extends into mid-June. If so, why were these two days removed and no other holidays? After all, PRIDE! month is celebrated, even if there is no single day off. And the schools are closed on Indigenous People’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Yom Kippur, Election Day, Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and “Juneteenth.” Incredible. Maybe cut out a couple of them? Of course not.

(And Election Day isn’t a “day” anymore. It goes on and on for months, via mail-in balloting, until the Democratic candidate has enough votes to win.)

Meanwhile, at Brookfield High School, oddly enough also in Connecticut, a newly installed tampon dispenser in a boy's bathroom was torn off the wall just 20 minutes after it was installed.

This prompted Marc Balanda, the school’s principal, to write an email to the school stating, "I am aware that the law says ‘men’s bathroom’ but the actions today that led to vandalism and destruction of property were the work of immature boys, not men.” So boys aren’t men but girls can be?! Wow.

In nearby New York City, a mayoral commission voted to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson from City Hall, where it’s resided for almost two hundred years ... because he owned slaves.

Yet, a Christian Navy veteran has now been charged with a hate crime (a felony) for vandalizing a Satanic statue in the Iowa Capitol last year. The man toppled a statue of the horned demon Baphomet that had been set up by the Satanic Temple of Iowa after it received the go ahead from state officials to do so.

So, according to our government, it’s necessary to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson, author of The Declaration of Independence, but a crime to remove one of Satan. Mind-bending.

It is likely no coincidence that Satanism has grown in the U.S. at the same time it has been declaring Independence from its founders.

We’re going off the rails on a crazy train. And it appears no one cares to stop us.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License