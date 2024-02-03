I don’t care about your color or with whom you sleep

Far too many cultural changes for the worse have happened because far too many people bought the “diversity is our strength” and the “love is love” mantras. Both are cultural poison because both drag your attention away from a person’s character and merit and play to narcissism. Many people of color have come to believe in and rely on their skin color as the sole determinant of their worthiness. Implicit in this belief is that dark skin is good, white skin is bad.

Gay people and trans people have come to believe that their value as human beings derives from their sexual partners or their identification as the opposite sex. Or no sex. Or both sexes. This is shallowness and narcissism. Such criteria say nothing about a person’s charity, decency, honor, or accomplishment. Both color and sexual orientation have absolutely nothing to do with a person’s virtue or merit and yet many people are hired for solely these characteristics.

It is past due that we jettison gayness, blackness, and transsexuality as legitimate criteria by which we judge whom we will hire, whom we will fire, whom we will give our business to, and who has good character. If we want the best we must hire the best, not the darkest or the gayest or the most flamboyant. We must go back to hiring those who have valuable experience and skill fixing things, writing things, running things, building things, operating on things, figuring things out, and creating works of art and beauty. A black dot on a huge white canvas being sold for thousands of dollars and passed off as serious art indicates a culture in deep decline, one whose tenants refuse to do the hard work but would rather loftily pontificate about how the canvas makes him lonely and misunderstood and primal and maybe I’m really gay.

The level of incompetence in American life and business is staggering. Most of this incompetence stems from race and sex programs such as DIE (Diversity, Inclusion, Equity). Anti-Christian, anti-White sentiment also siphons off too many highly competent people and leaves the dross. The incompetent, always seeking to take the easy way out rather than doing the work, will always find some sucker willing to buy "DEI" in order to assuage a conscience scraped raw by the constant badgering of anti-White racists and gay people (or trans people) who demand you not only approve of their lifestyle but embrace it. No thanks.

Most rational Americans have had their fill of the cultural corruption DIE has wrought upon America. They have had their fill of affirmative action hires who plagiarize, steal, and obfuscate to screw whitey over in some weird maniacal and vengeful form of reparations for which they don’t qualify.

Most Americans have also had their fill of gaysplaining and gay-glamorization. They have had their fill of transsexuals and trans promoters telling us that men are women and vice-versa, when it is clear that both are lies. We also can’t keep our children safe from such predators so long as DIE and drag queenery are acceptable in polite circles and in schools. The teachers’ unions should be ashamed of themselves for keeping children uneducated but sexually active and perverse beyond their ability to process it correctly.

I don’t care what color your skin is: Can you do the job well?

I don’t care with whom you sleep: Keep it to yourself and do the job for which you were hired.

I don’t care about your history month or your rainbow flag, your gender symbols, or your sparkly drag queen eyelashes. Save it for the night clubs and your private narcissism parties. Stop inflicting it on normal people.

Meanwhile learn to code. Learn to fix a clogged drain. Learn to build a bridge that won’t crumble. Learn to do real mathematics and astronomy. Learn some history, for God’s sake. Learn to write and use correct grammar. Learn to operate on eyes, faces, gall bladders and toes. Learn to do legitimate scientific research. Learn how to think rationally and stop blowing with every wind of change. Some changes truly suck; the hyperemphasis on race-gay-trans is the biggest sucker out there. It sucks the air and life out of a society and it must be stopped.

Image: Quinn Dombrowski