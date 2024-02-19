The RNC and Trump’s legal fees

Former president Donald Trump has the Republican nomination in the bag despite various legal woes, the latest being a New York civil judgment against him to the tune of 355 million dollars. Add in interest, and you have the presumptive nominee more than 400 million in the hole. That’s not counting an addition 83-million-dollar federal judgment in a previous civil case against E. Jean Carroll.

Despite his legal issues, the former president has probably never had more influence in the GOP than he has today. With current Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel offering to relinquish her position, Trump’s endorsement of Michael Whatley and Lara Trump cement his full control of the party.

For Trump supporters, this is as it should be, but what about the consequences of losing his various legal cases? I’m not talking about the criminal cases pending, as most are likely to be resolved after the election. Right now, I’m referencing the recent civil judgments.

Trump’s empire has always been real-estate heavy, and that’s a very non-liquid form of investment. Does he have 400-500 million lying around? When does he have to pay? Is interest on the judgment accruing as we speak? These aren’t rhetorical questions.

The question is, can the former president use RNC funds to pay his legal fees? His fundraising committees have spent nearly $30 million, not on campaign ads, but on legal fees in the second half of 2023. With friends and family members soon to be leading the RNC, can Trump use GOP funds to pay his lawyers?

The issue was brought up by former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson. He believes that whoever leads the RNC should pledge not to use GOP funds to pay Donald Trump’s legal expenses. This follows an interview where Lara Trump, the favored candidate for co-chair, opined that she would spend “every single penny” the RNC has to help her father-in-law.

Should Donald Trump use the RNC as his personal legal defense fund? The committee is working under financial strain as it is. Nikki Haley’s campaign suggests that the former president is “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic” by his endorsements. By that, I assume she believes the new RNC leadership will cover his legal fees to the detriment of hundreds of House and Senate candidates that need the money to improve the GOP’s chances in 2024.

Whether that’s true or not, President Trump’s trials and tribulations have been painful to watch. He has been dealt a bad hand, and it's difficult battling the nefarious lawfare the Democrats use as their election strategy. That said, it’s time to spend “every single penny” in a way that will win the House, Senate, and Presidency, not fatten the wallets of attorneys. Lara Trump and others must work to raise money to elect Republicans up and down the entire ballot.

Image: RNC