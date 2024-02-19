Shellenberger exposes Obama's CIA

Independent journalist Michael Shellenberger has broken a story on Substack this week exposing Barack Obama’s CIA both before and after the 2016 election:

1. Lying about Trump and Russia and Clinton (Hillary was actually Russia’s preference, but the CIA manipulated their own intelligence findings to stand the real conclusions on the head and point to Trump as the Russian preference; and.

2. Using international intelligence networks dominated by the U.S., to put out queries/ a.k.a. commit espionage upon 26 of Trump’s associates -- including Ben Carson.

Tom Fitton brings up a solid point on the Shellenberger bombshells: it is the U.S. Congress that now must secure the hidden CIA documents, referenced by reliable witnesses, on the agency's efforts to undermine Trump before the 2016 and 2020 elections. Further, it is necessary that Obama be subject to the same investigative furor to which Trump has been subject to -- undoubtedly under Obama's direction. Shellenberger summarizes the CIA surveillance scheme, what he describes as a two-part strategy:

“Now, multiple credible sources tell Public and Racket {Matt Taibbi’s site} that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016. The new information fills many gaps in our understanding of the Russia collusion hoax and is supported by testimony already in the public record. Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In truth, the US IC asked the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with US agencies, say sources close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation. The Five Eyes nations are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.”

Remember the raid on Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago?

“After Public and Racket {Matt Taibi’s site} had been told that President Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, had identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes to target, a source confirmed that the IC had “identified [them] as people to ‘bump,’ or make contact with or manipulate. They were targets of our own IC and law enforcement -- targets for collection and misinformation.” Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket. If the top-secret documents exist proving these charges, they are potentially proof that multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.”

Oh, my -- is that why they broke into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home? Worried that he may have kept a copy of those documents he wanted unclassified?

The New York Post also recaps parts of the Shellenberger release:

“The US Intelligence Community asked foreign spy agencies to surveil 26 associates of Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, which triggered the allegations that the former president’s campaign had been colluding with Russia, according to a report. Former CIA Director John Brennan identified and presented the targets to the US’s intelligence-sharing partners in the so-called “Five Eyes” agencies -- the intelligence-gathering organizations in the US, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand -- according to a report published Monday on Michael Shellenberger’s Public Substack.” In 2022, Taibbi and Shellenberger were involved in the publishing of the Twitter Files expose, which detailed how the social media giant’s previous management team sought to silence controversial voices and suppress news items such as The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Shellenberger told Jesse Watters two days ago, “The CIA is currently hiding this report.”

Where’s the congressional oversight? It’s time for the U.S. Congress to step it up. It well may be their last chance. This story hasn’t ended yet, just worsened.