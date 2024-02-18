The real threat to democracy is open borders

The Republican Party and its members are constantly accused by Democrats and their sycophants of being a “threat to democracy.” To the contrary, I would argue Democrats should take a long and introspective look in the mirror and see where the real threat to our form of government exists—the political party that has made a conscious effort to manipulate and circumvent existing laws to ensure future one-party rule.

Nowhere is the threat to Democracy more evident than in the Biden Administration’s Open Borders policy, which is nothing more than a blatant attempt to flood the United States with voters to ensure the continued permanence of one-party rule. The magnitude and scope of the problem is almost beyond comprehension. President Biden has all the authority he needs to close the border today - his refusal speaks volumes. His inaction is driving a national security disaster, an opioid epidemic, and a humanitarian crisis through our open southern border. Facts, not rhetoric, define the scope of the problem.

Image: Illegal aliens heading for America. YouTube screen grab.

And the list goes on and on… As Ronald Reagan stated, “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.” So, is the Republican Party a “threat to democracy?” I think not.