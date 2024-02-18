The real threat to democracy is open borders
The Republican Party and its members are constantly accused by Democrats and their sycophants of being a “threat to democracy.” To the contrary, I would argue Democrats should take a long and introspective look in the mirror and see where the real threat to our form of government exists—the political party that has made a conscious effort to manipulate and circumvent existing laws to ensure future one-party rule.
Nowhere is the threat to Democracy more evident than in the Biden Administration’s Open Borders policy, which is nothing more than a blatant attempt to flood the United States with voters to ensure the continued permanence of one-party rule. The magnitude and scope of the problem is almost beyond comprehension. President Biden has all the authority he needs to close the border today - his refusal speaks volumes. His inaction is driving a national security disaster, an opioid epidemic, and a humanitarian crisis through our open southern border. Facts, not rhetoric, define the scope of the problem.
Image: Illegal aliens heading for America. YouTube screen grab.
- 176,205 illegal immigrants crossed the southern border in January—a 237% increase from a typical January under President Trump.
- 8,523 unaccompanied children were encountered.
- 83,761 illegal immigrants were encountered from countries outside the Northern Triangle and Mexico, showing that Biden’s crisis is global.
- At least 58 people on the terror watchlist have been encountered trying to enter the U.S. between ports of entry this fiscal year.
- Earlier this month, Americans learned that a terrorist was allowed to roam the U.S. for nearly a year before finally being arrested by ICE.
- Approximately 5,600 illegal immigrants crossed the border every day in January, dwarfing the definition of a “crisis.”
- In 2019, Obama’s DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson claimed that 1,000 illegal border crossings overwhelms the system.
- That’s a 460% difference.
- FY 2023 saw nearly 2.5 million encounters, surpassing last year’s record.
- The Biden administration has now set the all-time record for illegal immigrant encounters at the southern border for the last three years in a row.
- 169 people on the terror watchlist were encountered at the southern border in FY 2023, breaking the all-time record of 98 set last year.
- More people on the FBI terror watchlist have been arrested at the southern border this fiscal year than the previous six years combined
- Illicit drugs are flowing into the country at an alarming rate, with only 5 to 10 percent being intercepted as border officials struggle to contain the smuggling.
- 1,778 pounds of deadly fentanyl and 4,983 pounds of methamphetamine were seized at the southern border in January alone, with much more getting through.
And the list goes on and on… As Ronald Reagan stated, “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.” So, is the Republican Party a “threat to democracy?” I think not.