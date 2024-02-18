Teens with guns again

It didn’t take long for Democrats to call for “sensible gun control.” I’m sure that you’ve heard the same old song about passing new laws. It happens every time we have a shooting. These people must have their speeches written in advance and ready to be delivered. All they have to do is fill the blanks with the name of the town and type of event.

What happened at the Chiefs parade? Let’s check it out:

Two juvenile suspects have been charged in connection with Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and 22 others injured. The two suspects, who are not being named due to their ages, are being held in Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related charges and resisting arrest, according to the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri’s Jackson County Family Court Division. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues, officials said.

Two juveniles, like people under 18, or minors? As the story points out:

[U]nder federal law, one cannot purchase a handgun until one is 21, and one cannot “possess” a handgun until one is 18 (unless one is hunting or target shooting, neither of which apply here). In Missouri, it is illegal to “recklessly” sell, loan, or transfer any firearm to a minor without parental consent, and it is illegal to carry a firearm either openly or concealed until one is 19 (18 if a veteran or in the military).

So current laws were broken that day? Are we supposed to pass a new reminding adults that minors are not supposed to possess a gun? Or another one reminding everyone that you can’t sell, loan, or transfer any firearm to a minor?

This is why nothing gets done. The media just want to talk about guns, and the Democrats want to champion a new law for something that is already illegal. In the meantime, no one wants to talk about the culture that raises minors that bring guns to a parade or use them to settle differences.

We don’t have a gun problem. We have a criminal problem. Here recently, as we saw in the Dallas area recently, the criminals are getting younger.

And what about the parents of these young criminals? I guess no one is holding them responsible. Maybe that’s an old-fashioned idea we should revive.

Image via Pexels.