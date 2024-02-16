The leftist war against women’s yearning for a family

We girls in the Cascade Bridge Club listened incredulously as Marge told us that her daughter, Esmeralda, had just shed her bigtime Assistant Manager job in some e-commerce corporation and had gone home to “have babies and make a home for my husband and my children!” “Why?!” we asked. Marge explained, “She says she is finally happy, that this is what she has always wanted to do, and that she was deceived into a career!” Stunned, we mumbled at each other, “Esmeralda has joined the tradwives? What’s going on?”

At this point in the development of the Elites’ plot to rule the planet, we understand the essence of their strategy is to make us all dependent upon them. As Cheryl Chumley points out, this means destroying all existing economic and cultural institutions, including food production, so the slate is clean for the Masters to scribble on.

In this strategy, the family is a special target for destruction because every human being is born by a man and out of a woman, and thus is born into a family, even if only a one-parent family. Since every association of people is a society, and every society with some form of governance is a polity, every family is a polity. The Elite Masters absolutely cannot abide any polities among their subjects. Instead, they must have their subjects completely fragmented into “one is the loneliest number.”

Image: Family (cropped) by freepik.

The war against the family, therefore, is so central to the strategy of the Elite Masters that they campaign against the family on four fronts:

Promote sexual libertarianism to tempt men with affairs.

Promote feminism to tempt women away from their maternal and family instincts.

Promote transgenderism to confuse the children.

Promote no-fault divorce to eliminate the institution of marriage itself.

Can you remember when there was true “marriage” in America? If so, your memory stretches back over 60 years into the 1960s because marriage no longer exists in the USA today, having been repealed in the 1970s by the “no-fault divorce” statutes that became effective throughout the states.

Before “no-fault” divorce, marriage was “one man, one woman, for life.” After “no-fault” divorce, marriage was defined as “one man, one woman, as long as they both feel like it.” You see this in the Uniform Dissolution of Marriage Act (UDMA), which removed the requirement of “grounds” for divorce and replaced grounds with “irreconcilable differences” or “irretrievably broken.”

Under the UDMA, all that was required to authorize the judge to enter a decree “dissolving” the marriage was for the husband or wife to testify that “the marriage is irretrievably broken.” No specifics were required.

Under the UDMA formula, the wedding vow is tacitly changed from “until death do us part” to “until I change my mind.”

Can you remember when married people were uniformly called “husband” and “wife,” not “partners”?

Can you remember when the high school curriculum included Home Economics? Then, every girl knew she wanted to be a “mommy like Mommy.” In “Home Ec,” girls learned the art of homemaking.

Meanwhile, back at the bridge table, Josephina, the recognized sage of the Cascade Bridge Club, intoned, “Esmeralda has apparently been afflicted with baby fever, something common to forty-something career women obsessed with the ticking of their biological clocks. Baby fever is the immovable rock on which the ship of feminism commonly founders.”

Lucinda chimed in. “Doesn’t nature give every woman the desire for children, a home, and a husband to love, provide and protect?” Josephina replied, “Yes, indeed, until she falls into the snare of feminism. Feminism works exactly like pass-through video: It re-renders nature to transmit a distorted view of reality.”

Let’s just admit the evident fact: Each and every one of us devotes every hour of our lives to our God-given right to pursue happiness. The problem is, that we don’t know exactly what happiness is. However, we do know a few things that happiness is not.

In her book, Thrive, Arianna Huffington tells us that social science has finally caught up with Grandma: “We now know through the latest scientific findings that if we worship money, we’ll never feel truly abundant. And if we worship power, recognition, and fame, we’ll never feel we have enough.”

Contemporary wisdom advises, “Pursue your dream!” But what makes us believe that actualizing dreams will bring happiness?

On the other hand, is it not reasonable to believe that the God who gave us the right to pursue happiness would also have given us some clues about what happiness is? Isn’t baby fever a clue for women? Isn’t falling in love a clue for men? Is money, although deceptively inadequate as an end, a necessary means for a family? Is power, the capacity to influence behavior (also deceptively inadequate as an end), nevertheless necessary for rearing progeny? Is the essence of perversion the confusion of means and ends?

Back at the bridge club, Marge looked around the room, lowered her voice, and said, “Esmeralda has been unhappy at work for months. She talked about quitting and doing something else, wailing, ‘Mom, I just want to be a woman!’ Then, suddenly. it all came to a head last night.”

“She found herself?”

“Yup! She called me last night, over the moon.”

We gasped. “Wonderful! Why?”

Marge smiled and proudly announced, “She’s pregnant.”