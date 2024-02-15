The arrogance of the elites

Wealthy liberal elites in the media and the entertainment industry, e.g., Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough, and all the women on “The View,” not to mention most of Hollywood, by definition can't feel the same as the average American when it comes to financial matters. But they have this highly annoying and irritating habit of telling them how to feel: "just suck it up and quit complaining." This is a big reason Democrats are losing the working and middle classes and is a big reason the polls are showing the Democrats also losing the support of Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians in large numbers. Approximately 60% of the country is living paycheck to paycheck.

The Democrats are even losing younger voters in this poor economic environment of high inflation and interest rates. From CNN.com: "Biden, a pre-boomer, is losing the young voters Democrats need." Joy Behar on “The View” rubbed salt in the wound of younger voters by telling them to quit whining and get a job: "Joy Behar slams Gen Zers who complain they’re ‘left behind’ by the economy: ‘Boohoo,’ get a job."

The Reagan Revolution of 1980 -1988 fundamentally changed the relationship between the federal government and all Americans, regardless of race, gender, or sexual identity, by lowering taxes for everyone, not just corporations or the wealthy as the Democrats used to claim, a falsehood that unfortunately stuck for a long time. They successfully created the image for many years that of the country-club Republican full of greedy elitists who cared only about making a lot of money.

Reagan's across-the-board tax cuts plus much better messaging and public relations by the Republicans, stressed the importance of jobs, jobs held by millions of people in the middle who often lived in a state of financial anxiety when the economy was doing poorly. Many rank and file Democrat voters came to understand that good economic policy meant job security. When lower taxes were applied to their employer, that was a good thing because when it was growing and succeeding financially, that translated to not just job security but also rising wages and pay increases.

Unfortunately, both Bush 1 and 2 failed to communicate this kind of messaging to the working and middle classes. Bush 1 lost after one term to Bill Clinton in large part because he reneged on his promise "no new taxes" after he ended up raising them during his one term. Millions of working-class whites were instrumental in electing Obama because of Bush 2's starting the Iraqi and Afghanistan wars. Obama campaigned as a moderate but governed as an extremist, alienating the working-class Whites who ended up playing a big part in putting Trump into office. West Virginia was historically a blue state but thanks to Obama and his energy and environmental policies, it's now a red state.

Biden is even more extreme than Obama, catering to overeducated white-collar elitists. JD Vance, the first-term senator from Ohio, best exemplifies today's 'new' Republican and political realignment as a result of the Democrat Party abandoning one of its traditional bases in the middle classes.

Then as now, Americans are tired of endless foreign entanglements. This is a big reason why Trump was elected president. He's reoriented policy to put America first and stop the endless wars and expenditures for foreign governments, not to mention stop the flood of illegal immigration. Democrats now have a well-deserved reputation of putting America last and giving priority to both foreign countries and illegal aliens over the United States and American citizens.

The financially secure elites on the Left who live in their ivory towers within gated communities continue to lecture the great unwashed masses what to think and how to think. The good news is that Trump has successfully completed a great political realignment despite his controversial 2020 loss, where the great unwashed masses are not buying what the liberal elites are selling no matter how hard and how often they try. Their arrogance is just getting the middle finger because so many in Biden's America are experiencing extreme economic anxiety that no lecturing from those living in bubbles is going to alleviate.

