Maybe this is why no one watches CNN

In the interest of full disclosure, I voted for Rep. Beth Van Duyne and she was my congresswoman until the districts were redrawn recently. She is an amazing lady who served as mayor of Irving and speaks her mind.

Let me tell you about CNN:

The “most trusted name in news” -- which recently hired former New York Times and BBC boss Mark Thompson as its CEO -- had an average of 538,000 nightly viewers in the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. block during the seven-day period from Jan. 15 until Jan. 21, according to the most recent data compiled by Nielsen. The weak ratings were generated despite coverage of the Iowa caucus, which saw former President Donald Trump easily rout GOP contenders in his bid to regain the White House. CNN not only finished behind rivals Fox and MSNBC, but was the 10th most-watched channel on cable, getting beat by Hallmark, The History Channel and INSP, a South Carolina-based channel founded in the late 1970s by the Christian televangelists.

Well, the most trusted name in news and Beth had an encounter and here is what happened:

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar and Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, got into a heated exchange over border security on Tuesday that had the host threatening to cut the interview out of frustration. Keilar sparred with Van Duyne over the lawmaker's efforts to compel President Biden to enforce existing border law. The tension between the two women peaked as Van Duyne insisted that the Biden administration is ignoring border security and Americans are dying because of it, especially due to the amount of fentanyl coming across the border. "Enforcing our laws work. What we have seen is the exact opposite under this administration. And you have seen people dying," Van Duyne said. Keilar responded by claiming illegal immigrants commit fewer crimes than natural-born Americans in Texas. "First off, illegal immigrants’ criminal conviction rate is 45% below that of native-born Americans in your state, just to be clear. When you raise the specter of ‘they create so many crimes,' they‘re convicted' -- I mean, when it comes to violent crimes, property crimes, homicides, sex crimes -- you‘ve talked in the past about rapes. The numbers just don‘t support that," she said. "So your argument is…" Van Duyne tried to interject, before Keilar tried to change topics. "Let’s focus on catch and release," Keilar said. "Can we focus on catch and release, because I do think --" Van Duyne interjected with a comment that appeared to annoy the host.

Yes, the host got annoyed because Beth has an opinion. First, Rep Van Duyne was not there to argue that immigrants commit more crimes or anything like that. She was just pointing out that laws are not being enforced on the border. Second, she said that she would not vote for the Senate bill passed yesterday.

It didn't go well because the host didn't like Van Duyne's opinions or statements.

Honestly, this is why no one watches CNN. The hosts have too many opinions whereas the audience wants to hear from the guest.

Image: CNN