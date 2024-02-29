Smartfood gets dumb: Bud Lights itself with ‘LGBTQ’ GLAAD bag

Move over, Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney. There’s a new brand in town finding woke ways to reduce its market share.

I learned this while shopping in a local supermarket on Wednesday, when I noticed a rack with unusually colorful bags of Smartfood popcorn. Since the brand has been introducing new varieties in recent years, this wasn’t surprising. What did raise my eyebrows was that the bags were a sexual devolutionary special edition roll-out for, it seems, Valentine’s Day, but were still around. (Is it too much to hope it’s because they’re not selling well?)

Much like Dylan Mulvaney, the bags are brazen and “in your face,” unabashedly advertising a partnership the brand now has with GLAAD. Originally formed in 1985 and then known as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, GLAAD has now expanded its sexual devolutionary horizons and pushes the MUSS (Made-up Sexual Status, aka “transgender”) agenda along with its original obsessions. In other words, this group is as toxically left-wing as they come.

This doesn’t stop Smartfood Stupidfood from boldly proclaiming on its bags, “Smartfood & GLAAD, together for love.” (Pro-tip for the company: You spelled “lust” wrong.) A picture of the bag is embedded in my tweet below.

In a local supermarket yesterday, I saw that Smartfood was involved in a partnership with radical left-wing "LGBTQ" group GLAAD. It looks as if it has become Stupidfood and wants to Bud Light itself. Well, it'll get no more money from me. Here is the promotional bag: pic.twitter.com/gduRGuh7K5 — SL Duke (@SelwynLDuke) February 29, 2024

After a bit of research, I learned that Stupidfood actually forged this partnership in 2022. I don’t know if it received much press back then, but I don’t remember hearing about it. Regardless, it’s amazing that a company will wade into a divisive, bruising culture-war battle by making common cause with one of the high-profile combatants. Have any of its executives ever heard of Dale Carnegie’s book How to Win Friends and Influence People?

Note again, too, that GLAAD is absolutely on the cutting edge of societal devolution; it’s a danger to all of us, including, of course, kids. Consider how it boasts about its MUSS advocacy, which it indicates goes back to 1998. In its media guide, it issues instructions such as “Always use a transgender person’s chosen name” and “Ask for the pronoun a person uses, and use it.” (Know here that there are recently invented pronouns such as “ze” and “zir.” Also know that people don’t have pronouns — languages do.)

GLAAD is also all-in on having males masquerading as females participate in the latter’s sports. In other words, if it’s sexual and bad for society, GLAAD is all for it.

And Stupidfood is all for GLAAD. In an announcement of its support, it makes a “pledge to donate $150,000 to LGBTQ+ initiatives.” This is chump change for the brand, of course, especially considering that it has long been owned by Frito-Lay, itself a subsidiary of PepsiCo. But it may lose far more than that in sales if its radical GLAAD association gets enough exposure.

I say “may” because I realize its market isn’t identical to what, for example, Bud Light’s was. Bud Light’s sales have collapsed, as it isn’t subject to a boycott, but a walkaway. It may never recover.

Whatever the outcome with Stupidfood, it certainly deserves the same fate. What are these executives thinking? Is the GLAAD alliance the result of “woke capital,” of entities such as Blackrock and its CEO, Larry Fink, pressuring the company into embracing politically correct policies? Is it a function of younger Millennials entering corporate America with their woke-academia priorities? Is it both?

Perhaps Stupidfood perceives that our culture has long been drifting “left” (i.e., toward moral disorder) and is merely betting on the future. This would, though, risk losing the present.

Regardless, for sure, they’ve lost my business. I did like their overpriced popcorn, though I’d only buy it on sale. But now I wouldn’t take it for free. They can join with the cultural devolutionaries if they want, but they won’t be doing it with my money. I’m out.

Image: YouTube video screengrab.