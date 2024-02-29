CEO of Big Food conglomerate peddles ‘cereal for dinner’ for consumers ‘under pressure’

Gary Pilnick is the CEO of the Kellogg’s brand, and as Ben Bartee of Armageddon Prose says, he “has some sage advice for the contemptible peasants” who have the audacity to breathe the same air: “eat my slop and shut your filthy flyover mouths.” Meanwhile, he and his family will dine on Japanese Wagyu and Beluga caviar from his $20,000,000 Battle Creek mansion before hopping on his private jet to fly to a five-star Boca Raton for the weekend.

In a recent CNBC segment, Pilnick marketed “cereal for dinner” for the “under pressure” consumer; forgive the foul language, but here’s a concise translation, also from Bartee:

‘Under pressure’ is corporate jargon for ‘poor as fuck and running out of options to feed themselves fast.’

As an AT contributor pointed out last week, food prices are so inflated that the portion of our incomes going to cover these costs is at a 30-year high—heck, my local “neighborhood” Walmart offers payment plans at checkout time for grocery runs.

This is a breakdown of the story, via another online outlet:

CEO Gary Pilnick is under fire in the press and on social media for his strikingly tone-deaf suggestion that people struggling in the face of inflation and ongoing layoffs feed their families Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops for dinner. ... He gave his CNBC interview standing in front of the conference venue, The Boca Raton Resort, where rooms typically start around $600 a night, and can go up to $1,500 or more for an ocean view. The whole interview is a very big leadership lesson about empathy and emotional intelligence--or the complete lack of those things--and how leaders can get so wrapped up in their own viewpoint that they don’t know how they sound. It’s basically a masterclass in what not to do.

Here’s the relevant clip:

How benevolent—GMO grains covered in glyphosate, synthetic dyes, artificial sweeteners and preservatives, and engine lubricant (seed oils). I hate to break it to anybody that loves their cereal, but that’s not food. If you’re buying what they’re offering, you’d be better off saving some money and just ordering a 50-gallon drum of high fructose corn syrup—no chewing or middle man (Pilnick) needed.

Of course, as with basically everything, it’s all about the money; unaffordable real food benefits people who sell fake food. Kellogg’s cereal is largely (if not entirely) subsidized by the American citizens, from the sugar to the corn to the soybeans, the entire product is only on the shelf because of state intervention into what was the free (agricultural) market. The food system has been entirely perverted, not because of farmers, but because of the parasitic federal government and bureaucracy. Secondly, how much money does Kellogg’s bring in thanks to welfare handouts? I assume there’s a massive profit there, which means more tax dollars and debt.

As Pilnick said with a snarky smile, cheaper solutions are “more on trend” now—than presumably ever before—and he “expect[s] that to continue, as the consumer” continues to bear the pressure of an elitist political class à la Marie Antoinette.

So, if you’re feeding your family Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes or Froot Loops for dinner, perhaps start with a kid-friendly aperitif like Kool-Aid; for adults, maybe Mountain Dew? After that, you could offer some Hostess donuts as a pre-dinner finger-food (there’s your hors d’oeuvre), Lay’s potato chips for your salad (potatoes are a vegetable, and that’s close enough to roughage, right?), and then serve your main course. Of course, don’t forget dessert! Naturally, Twinkies or Oreos.

