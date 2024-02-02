No matter the country, Islamists don’t play well with others

Around Christmas in Nigeria, Muslims killed 140 Christians in accordance with Allah’s commandments in the Quran. You learn that Christians were the victims only in the sixth paragraph of this ABC report story.

I recently read “Infidel” by Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Ali was a Muslim born in Somalia who moved to Kenya and then the Netherlands, where she became a member of Parliament. Ali ultimately came to the US to experience “pure freedom,” which is available nowhere else, according to her. It is a fascinating story and a good read. It is also a warning to be on guard against a deadly belief that Muslims are inherently peaceful. Individual Muslims may be peaceful, but their religion of Islam is not.

A clear template connecting 9/11 to a perverted American policy today reveals how dishonestly the government, media, and our intellectuals have dealt with the beliefs of people who adhere to strict interpretations of Islamic laws. Our government suppressed the knowledge that a large number of Muslims celebrated in our streets after 9-11 with joy at the death of our countrymen.

We have been too accepting of Muslims while rejecting our American customs and history. Too many Muslims in America don’t want to assimilate into our culture but instead work to assimilate us. We can see what we’re facing by looking at Europe, racing ahead about ten years ahead of us at present.

Muslims’ escalating influence in countries is based on the host country’s Muslim population percentage. When Muslims exceed 12% of a country’s population, Islam becomes no longer simply an influence on the host country but commences open war, first in heavily Muslim cities and then throughout the country. Muslims freely express their plans to instigate the creation of a Muslim Caliphate in place of the free and pluralistic institutions they emigrated to.

Image: Mob violence against a church in Pakistan. YouTue screen grab.

Tolerant Western countries lack the attitude necessary to confront these Muslim invaders’ aggressive demands. Our lack of action and resolve betray our weakness in the face of a religion that must inevitably subsume us or fail!

It’s no coincidence that, of late, media outlets that report on crime often redact the accused’s race or ethnicity. This isn’t about stereotyping. Instead, it’s a deliberate attempt to remove your ability to think for yourself about what’s happening on America’s streets. It even impairs your ability to protect yourself and your family by hiding threats from you.

In Britain today, 18% of those in prison are Muslims, even as Muslims only make up a small but rapidly growing 5% of Britain’s population. In our own country, Muslims make up 9% of our prisoners but only 1% of our population. The discrepancy in both nations is striking.

This is an important question to resolve. Are Muslims more likely to be career criminals than non-Muslims? Perhaps, but let me posit something different. Muslims don’t respect our systems and country and bring their prejudices and proclivities with them. They are taught that Infidels are fair game.

Similarly, many, many Arabs in Gaza and on the West Bank gleefully celebrated the massacre of 1400 innocents on October 7th. This is the reality of the institutional hatred that Muslims have for Christians and Jews. Our media regularly suppress this knowledge.

Author Ali frequently said to herself, “Oh Allah, please let it not be Muslims who did this” whenever something terrible happened in Europe or America. But too often, her first fear proved to be true. Criminality, violence, backwardness, and misogyny under Islam are not just a misunderstanding. Such behavior is based on core beliefs. Islam guarantees its adherents a one-way ticket to Paradise should they strictly follow the Quran and Hadith. It was Mohamed Atta, the mastermind of the 9-11 attacks, who explained that the core of Islam required giving one’s life to Allah.

Islam believes it is in a perpetual state of war with Infidels. “As it is written in the Quran—when you meet the unbelievers, strike them in the neck.” Ali also exposed Islam as a “Static Tyranny.” That is, you may not question the infallibility of Allah’s law. Islam is in direct opposition to the concept of assimilation. This, coupled with the high birth rates of Muslims, is a strategy, not an accident. Our social support systems will ultimately ensure our own destruction if we don’t understand what is happening and defend our society against Muslim assimilation of Western culture and its replacement with Sharia Law.

Never forget or underestimate the reality that Islam’s goal is to create a worldwide Muslim Caliphate. Our irrational fear of confronting Muslims’ ultimate design is nothing more than national suicide.

