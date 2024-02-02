Get out of Denver, baby, go, go

Colorado’s capital has joined the evergrowing list of cities that have become overwhelmed by the influx of migrants — with over 38,000 asylum seekers arriving in Denver in the past year.

The Mile-High City has struggled to accommodate the new arrivals who have inundated city shelters and hospitals, prompting state officials to enact a limit on how long migrants can stay in state-funded rooms starting Feb. 5.

The city initially paused the discharge of migrant families from shelters on Nov. 17 to assist the increasing number of new arrivals.

However, after seeing a dramatic uptick, the city is now housing 4,500 migrants and will resume discharging migrant families.

Denver’s Deputy Director of Communications Jose Salas told The Post the city will extend “its previous length-of-stay policy for families from 37 days to 42 days.”