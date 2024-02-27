Just when you thought the left couldn’t get more dystopian...

There are times when you can easily understand why no one wants to listen to the national socialist media. It’s akin to running headlong into a thicket of briars (AKA nature’s razor wire). There will be the ever-so-regular attacks against President Trump as being worse than Hitler — but only on days that end in y.

You can also witness the re-creation of a lie in real time with this piece from the former “newspaper” of record: “Republican Opposition to Birth Control Bill Could Alienate Voters, Poll Finds.” Once again, Democrats are creating a lie out of thin air, nitpicking over a vote on a non-issue:

One month after the Supreme Court struck down the right to an abortion, Democrats who then controlled the House pushed through a bill aimed to ensure access to contraception nationwide. All but eight Republicans opposed it. That vote two years ago, opposing legislation that would protect the right to purchase and use contraception without government restriction, may come back to haunt Republicans in November, as they seek to keep hold of their slim majority at a time when real fears about reproductive rights threaten to drive voters away from them.

Translation from leftist liespeak: they created a law to “protect” something not under threat, and now they are going to pretend it means that Republicans are against birth control.

But that is nothing compared to the latest leftist insanity from NewScientist: “Is it time for a more subtle view on the ultimate taboo: cannibalism?” No, that’s not a sick joke that got away from the Babylon Bee.

The subhead itself makes you want to throw up:

New archaeological evidence shows that ancient humans ate each other surprisingly often — sometimes for compassionate reasons. The finds give us an opportunity to reassess our views on the practice.

You guessed it: leftist insanity has gone past the point of the 1970s dystopian science fiction movie Soylent Green. The Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) had a good rundown on the movie — we’d say spoiler alert but you should have been able to guess that from the story anyway.

The big difference here — by several orders of magnitude — is that the movie was fiction, and NewScientist is presumably being serious. We know that they’ve only recently said the quiet part out loud: that “human breathing is contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.” All of this is important in the sense that, as George Orwell once observed, “there is something wrong with a regime that requires a pyramid of corpses every few years.”

Why is it that leftist authoritarian regimes always start by confiscating guns and then suppressing civil rights, and they end up stacking bodies like cordwood? Why was that a common trait with the Nazis, USSR, China, Cambodia, North Korea, etc.? And why is that an almost unvoiced desire of the leftist authoritarians of the Democrat party?

Anti-liberty authoritarians always seem to have their own excuses for “depopulation,” just as leftists of the past have.

They’re already working 24/7 on schemes to confiscate guns and suppress civil rights. The latest brilliant idea from NewScientist should help with those pesky pyramids of corpses.

As with every other collectivist authoritarian leftist regime, the national socialist Democrat party, the Nazi Party, and all the rest have the common trait of devaluing life — of seeing individuals only as fodder for their use in the attainment of power, to be brought into this world, used, and discarded however they see fit. And now they want to turn us all into Soylent Green.

