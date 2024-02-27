Dam removal project in the PNW to ‘save the salmon’ ends up pushing the population towards extinction

Greenies’ delusions of intelligence and enlightenment have some very serious real-world consequences, and the environmental fallout of a California dam removal project is a prime example. Here’s the story, shared by Katy Grimes at the California Globe today:

Klamath Dam Removal: ‘It’s an Environmental Disaster’ The removal of dams along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County, Northern California was sold as necessary to save salmon – specifically, ‘to restore habitat for endangered fish.’

As Grimes reports, the official plans to demolish the dams were submitted in 2018, but ran into a series of roadblocks over the years; fast-forward to the beginning of last month:

‘Drawdown of three reservoirs on the Klamath River is well underway, and this step in the dam removal process has already dramatically altered the landscape along the river in Southern Oregon and far Northern California,’ OPB.org reported. ‘Iron Gate, the lowest of the three remaining dams, was first breached on Jan. 9, followed by J.C. Boyle on Jan. 16. On Jan. 23, a concrete plug in the tunnel at the base of Copco 1 was blasted away. The reservoirs drained swiftly, leaving behind vast expanses of fissured mud the color and consistency of chocolate cake batter. The Klamath River is winding through the naked landscape, finding its new shape.’

Oh, well how lovely! The river is finally free to carve “its new shape” and man’s colonizing tyranny is over! Except, greenies don’t quite understand as much as they think they do:

It sounded good on paper – at least it did to the bureaucrats agitating for it. But according to local officials, ‘it’s an environmental disaster.’ ‘I’ve been around natural disasters all of my life, and I’ve never seen anything like this,’ Siskiyou County Supervisor Ray Haupt recently told the Globe. ‘The river is essentially dead, as is everything in it.’ Haupt was a District Ranger in the Klamath National Forest for 33 years, retired in 2010, and now owns a Forest and Natural Resources Consulting Business. He is a California Registered Professional Forester, a member of the California Professional Foresters Association, an Ag advisor for Etna High School and the College of the Siskiyous tech programs, and is an author of multiple Forest Management and Fire Policies for NAFSR, the National Association of Forest Services Retirees. Haupt said the sediment plume extends 2 miles into the ocean. And he and local residents are witnessing a massive salmon extinction event [emphasis added].

Where once there was a river, now there is this:

And this:

Klamath Dams Down: Will Ranches Survive?



Dam removal proponents claimed the project would help salmon, but steelhead trout are dead, and salmon spawning beds destroyed & four hydroelectric dams have been breached.@CaliforniaGlobe https://t.co/IZ3akWnGCc pic.twitter.com/dZyQDltezw — California Globe (@CaliforniaGlobe) February 23, 2024

There’s a book I had as a kid written by Gary Larson, and I’m not sure who exactly the intended audience was, but it was called “There’s a Hair in My Dirt!: A Worm’s Story” and every time I read one of these reports about idiotic greenie policies reaping unbelievable environmental destruction, I think of Larson’s creation.

A little worm sits at the dinner table, complaining about life as a lowly worm, and at the end of his rant, he notices the “cherry on top” which is a big blonde hair in his umpteenth meal of dirt. At this point, some other member of the worm family begins to relay a tale about an apex creature, specifically, “a beautiful maiden” named Harriet. One day, Harriet decides to take a stroll through the forest, and as she does, the reader quickly learns that she’s ludicrously oblivious, intervening in the natural events around her, sowing havoc. Eventually, as a result of her ignorance… she dies. (If I were to read it again as an adult, I suspect I’d pick up on more than a few similarities between Harriet and the average greenie.)

The Green cult is really just another death cult (see “The Left Demands Millions of Human Sacrifices to Appease the Gods of Climate Change” by William Sullivan today), and its approach to nature is infantile. Admiring the beauty of nature and advocating for its conservation are noble attitudes, but it is only the greenies, with their romanticization of leftism, mixed with their supreme lack of awareness, who reap very serious and very detrimental environmental consequences for us all.

