Is RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel about to be fired?

“We have to have accountability in our party. For that matter, Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight, you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will yield my time to you.” —Vivek Ramaswamy, GOP debate 11/8/2023

Vivek Ramaswamy was spot-on when he criticized Ronna McDaniel’s disastrous tenure as Republican National Committee chair and called for McDaniel to resign. Now, it’s been revealed that the cash-strapped RNC will seek a credit line, even as the DNC is flush with funds.

During McDaniel’s reign, the RNC has foolishly wasted money on excessive limousine transportation and floral arrangements, as well as consulting contracts with her K Street cronies. In January 2023, several conservative commentators, myself included, urged the RNC to ditch McDaniel in favor of Harmeet Dhillon, an accomplished attorney who specializes in election law.

Unfortunately, Trump endorsed McDaniel, and she won the election by a 2-to-1 margin. It’s not too late to draft Dhillon, though, who has a proven track record in counteracting Dems’ election lawfare and ballot shenanigans. The DNC has an army of attorneys who are proficient in doing an end run around current election laws mostly by accusing the Republicans of “voter suppression,” which is defined as any election law or rule that the Dems dislike.

Image: Ronna McDaniel (edited). YouTube screen grab.

However, it appears that former President Donald Trump is finally experiencing buyer’s remorse. There are strong indications that he’s listening to Ramaswamy, and is reevaluating McDaniel’s job performance. Indeed, she may soon hear Trump say, “You’re fired,” if he impresses upon the RNC the overwhelming need to remove her.

Thus, in a recent interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Trump said, “I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me. I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made.” That is a step in the right direction, and the sooner McDaniel is removed and replaced, the better.

There is no time to waste. Since he dropped out of the presidential race, Ramaswamy has been campaigning for Trump and still rails against McDaniel’s incompetence and mismanagement.

Conservatives need to sustain the pressure on McDaniel to resign or to have Trump and the RNC remove her. She clearly has no desire to pursue election security or devote the funding necessary to defeat Democrats in court as they seek to further erode election integrity with a wide array of lawfare and other shenanigans. The longer she’s allowed to control the RNC budget in this crucial election year, the chances of a Trump and GOP victory in the fall are steadily diminished. Trump needs to act decisively to replace her with someone who has delivered results: Harmeet Dhillon.

Michael A. Bertolone, M.S. is a past executive V.P. of the Monroe County (N.Y.) Law Enforcement Association and a freelance writer in Rochester, N.Y. His eBook, The War on Equality: How Equity is Destroying Our Society, is available on Amazon.