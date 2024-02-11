In South Africa, a great evil is growing fast

For decades, Westerners were deeply concerned about South African apartheid. The pressure the West put on that nation finally led to apartheid’s end in the early 1990s. However, a new and very ugly apartheid movement is emerging in South Africa, and no one in the West seems interested in talking about it. This time, it’s whites who are in the crosshairs, and genocide is on the menu, with a radical black communist party poised to become the majority in South Africa’s Parliament.

While the end of apartheid was ripe with promise, the fly in the ointment was always going to be communism. Thanks to the non-stop communist rule of South Africa’s ANC party, the country, which is rich in natural resources, is an economic basket case. The result, especially when focused through climate change madness, has led to the electric grid’s collapse across vast swaths of the country, bringing with it water and food shortages.

Image: Julius Malema. YouTube screen grab.

Naturally, as systems collapse, finding a scapegoat becomes a matter of extreme urgency. In South Africa, the collective scapegoat is the country’s roughly 4,600,000 white people out of a nation of around 59,600,000 people, slightly over 48,000,000 of whom are black.

South African white farmers, who live in fairly isolated conditions, are increasingly the victims of murderous racial attacks. And egging them on is Julius Malema, the head of the radical Economic Freedom Fighters movement. We last saw Malema leading 90,000 people in singing “kill the Boer (white people). Kill the white farmer.”

South Africa’s black party sings “kill the Boer (Whites), kill the White farmer”. pic.twitter.com/JdPg9Okgnj — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) July 30, 2023

This was not an aberrant moment in Malema’s career. He’s been very open in the past about his desire for a revolution that could lead to white slaughter. This 2018 interview bears witness to that attitude. I’ve included a partial transcript below (emphasis mine):

Malema: I can’t tell you what’s going to happen in the future. I’m saying to you, we’re not called for the killing of white people, at least for now. I can’t guarantee the future. Interviewer: You’d understand somebody watching that, especially as it gets shared on Twitter, they freak out. It sounds like a genocidal call. Malema: Crybabies. Crybabies. I’m not calling for the slaughter of white people, at least for now. I can’t give a guarantee of the future, especially when things are going the way they are.

Malema wraps up by saying that, if there’s an “unled revolution,” anything can happen.

If the skin colors were reversed, and Malema were a white man saying this about blacks, the uproar from the West would be so loud it would echo off the moon. As it is, though, the Western media are mostly silent. They report on politics in South Africa as if the whole thing is some sort of anodyne story, along the lines of reporting about wheat harvests or a change in traffic laws.

But as the Jews can tell you, when someone is open about desiring your slaughter, it’s never an anodyne story. It wasn’t anodyne in the 1930s and early 1940s in Germany, nor is it anodyne in Gaza and the West Bank today.

Wise people understand that, when Malema sits there casual as you please and discusses the mass slaughter of his country’s more than 4 million white citizens, that’s a big, important, red flag of an issue.

And today, it’s more of an issue than ever because there’s a distinct possibility that Malema’s party will take control of South Africa’s parliament. After all, when a country’s on the skids, he who scapegoats best wins. Malema, eying total power, already has plans to seize white-owned property:

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema revealed ambitious plans for land expropriation without compensation. Malema was addressing the party's supporters during the EFF manifesto event at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. He said the party is targeting 50% of South Africa's land by the end of 2025 if they secure a majority vote in the 2024 elections, reported SABCNews.

Even the blacks who support Malema might want to view that policy with suspicion. For a long time, Zimbabwe was one of the great food producers in Africa. Then, in 2000, its president, Robert Mugabe, embarked upon a policy of land seizures. Not only was the process violent, destructive, and (as with all communist policies) unfair, but it also plunged the country into deep economic distress and a manmade famine. This is what Malema is promising for South Africa.

Should Malema win, I have two predictions: First, life in South Africa is going to get immeasurably worse, and very quickly, for all South Africans, especially those whites who survive. Second, if there is a Democrat in the White House, whether Biden or someone else, when whites flee the openly demanded genocide in South Africa, America will not open her doors. For leftists, refugee crises are only for minorities fleeing poor economies.