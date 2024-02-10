How will the Democrats take care of their Biden decline problem?

Suddenly, the national socialist media are finally admitting what we’ve all been screaming about for years. The implication is that the GOP is supposed to ride to the rescue and remove Joe Biden from office, saving all the leftists from what he has done to destroy the country — under someone else’s orders — and have the GOP look like the bad guys once again.

Are you getting sick and tired each time there’s a “heads, the authoritarian left wins, and tails, the pro-freedom right loses” proposition?

We’re all supposed to suspend belief that the White House staff didn’t see the man’s severe mental decline, years ago, right in front of their very eyes.

We’re also supposed to ignore the obvious conclusion that they’ve had to use all manner of pharmacological interventions to keep the man lucid during those short times they’ve risked him in front of the cameras. We are also supposed to pretend not to notice that they’ve set the man up to be the fall guy when the economy falters. And now they’re taking a page from the climate change “crisis” and using his decline to thread the needle between being too incompetent to be prosecuted and not too incompetent to govern.

Let’s start with the fact that the national socialist media have finally admitted the truth after years upon years of insulting denials of reality — that 81-year-old Biden might have some cognitive issues. As detailed by the Media Research Center, “Media Lied for YEARS About Biden's Mental Fitness; We Brought the Receipts.”

Now is as good a time as any to remind everyone of how desperate these same journalists were to dismiss that idea as a “right-wing” conspiracy theory cooked up by cynical Republicans and “Russian television,” until ten seconds ago.

In left-wing media land, where war is peace and the border is secure, Joe Biden has spent the last three years of his presidency wowing reporters with his stunning mental fitness.

But now we’re going to see them pull a massive bait-and-switch, where we finally realize why they insisted on calling their economic disaster “Bidenomics.” If the far-left fascist authoritarians can get the GOP to do the dirty work and remove Biden, they can suddenly start blaming everything on him. He will become the Stalin of the United States.

Perhaps it’s time that the pro-freedom right sat out another setup of the authoritarian left. Maybe the GOP should tell the Democrats that they “made their Biden, and now they have to lie in it.”

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.