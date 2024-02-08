How much Trump Derangement Syndrome can the presidency take?

The latest court opinion against former President Trump is probably not going down well with 42, 43, and 44. With all due respect to 39, or the ailing Jimmy Carter, I won't mention him but he wouldn’t be thrilled either. In other words, Trump Derangement Syndrome is crossing some dangerous lines and will come back to haunt past or future presidents.

This is from the Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Trump will appeal, and the Supreme Court may understandably want to avoid getting pulled deeper into the legal-political maelstrom of the 2024 election. Had the D.C. Circuit ruled against Mr. Trump on narrower grounds -- e.g., that his post-election actions were electioneering, and not part of his official duties -- the Supreme Court would have found it easier to turn down a Trump appeal. But now that would mean giving three lower-court judges the final say with a ruling that would seem to permit a victorious Mr. Trump to appoint an Attorney General who would try to prosecute Mr. Biden. Your move, Justices. As is often the case with Mr. Trump, he and his opponents leave everyone else with only bad choices.

Yes, I agree that these are bad choices. This is what happens when you activate "lawfare" and throw the book at one man because you promised to take him down during the campaign or just don't like him. It's the kind of stuff that makes a banana republic a banana republic. It's also a good way to make the next president illegitimate no matter who wins.

So the justices are next and let's hope that they can look beyond Trump. The issue here is whether a former president can be thrown into a criminal court, i.e. Obama's Fast and Furious or killing innocent family members when we "droned" a terrorist.

Let's hope that five justices will look at all of this and say that it's better if the voters make the final call on the first Tuesday of November. It may not please the hysterical anti-Trumpistas but the next Democrat president will appreciate it.

